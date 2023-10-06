Three men arrested after China Grove police chase ends in Thomasville Published 10:32 am Friday, October 6, 2023

SALISBURY – A police chase that originated early in the morning on Friday in China Grove ended with the arrest of multiple suspects in Thomasville, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports.

According to sheriff’s office spokesperson, the chase began when China Grove police officers attempted to stop a for vehicle speeding and ended in Thomasville after the vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office car.

Deputies reportedly found 658 grams of marijuana, prescription pills and a stolen gun from South Carolina in the car, which was allegedly a stolen vehicle.

According to sheriff’s office reports, the vehicle ran off the road at the intersection of Highway 109 and Lee Road where it drove around 40 feet up a grassy embankment, where the occupants ran from the vehicle into the woods.

The driver reportedly did not put the vehicle into park, so when a deputy left his vehicle at the bottom of the hill and retrieved his K-9, the vehicle began to quickly roll down the hill forcing the deputy to pick up the K-9 and jump out of the way of the vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into the deputy’s car.

Deputies, N.C. Highway Patrol and officers from the Thomasville Police Department searched the woods and arrested all three suspects from the vehicle, according to sheriff’s office reports.

The driver of the vehicle, Cortez Quandaz Springs, 23, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, felony flee to elude and driving while his license was revoked.

A’vonne J’rell Williams, 22, was charged with felony larceny, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, obstructing an officer and conspiracy. Williams is also reportedly a validated gang member by the National Crime Information Center.

Timajia Lamonta Martin, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstructing an officer.