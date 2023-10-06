High school football: Friday scores
Published 10:27 pm Friday, October 6, 2023
The Associated Press
Anson County 28, Monroe Piedmont 14
Apex 38, Friendship 28
Apex Middle Creek 45, Cary Panther Creek 13
Asheville Reynolds 45, Asheville Erwin 3
Brevard 28, Forest City Chase 21
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 45, Avery County 7
Cape Fear 58, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Central Cabarrus 37, East Rowan 23
Cherryville 46, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Clinton 56, Red Springs 15
Concord Robinson 59, West Rowan 7
Cornelius Hough 23, West Charlotte 7
Davidson Community School 56, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Durham Hillside 48, Northern Durham 6
Durham Jordan 70, East Chapel Hill 0
East Bladen 28, Rocky Point Trask 8
East Carteret 51, Jones County 0
East Duplin 42, North Lenoir 0
East Forsyth 62, Winston-Salem Parkland 7
East Gaston 43, Bessemer City 14
Eastern Alamance 63, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 10
Eastern Randolph 48, Trinity 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern 51, Camden County 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 22, Fayetteville Smith 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Rose Hill Union 8
Greene Central 30, Washington 20
Harnett Central 45, Fayetteville Sanford 28
Havelock 28, Jacksonville 17
High Point Christian Academy 74, Asheville Christian 0
Holly Ridge Dixon 26, Swansboro 20
Jacksonville White Oak 44, West Carteret 16
Kings Mountain 28, Belmont South Point 14
Lake Norman 30, Hickory Ridge 6
Lawndale Burns 70, Mooresboro Jefferson 7
Marshville Forest Hills 56, West Stanly 7
Matthews Weddington 36, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 12
Monroe 55, Monroe Parkwood 7
Mooresville 45, South Iredell 0
Mount Airy 77, South Stokes 0
Mount Pleasant 55, Monroe Union Academy 7
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 38, Christ the King High School 33
New Bern 61, Jacksonville Northside 14
New Hanover County 30, North Brunswick 21
North Lincoln 50, Hickory St. Stephens 0
North Pitt 36, Ayden-Grifton 30
Northern Nash 49, Nash Central 26
Northwest Cabarrus 37, China Grove Carson 0
Oak Grove 31, North Davidson 7
Palisades 26, Charlotte Olympic 14
Pasquotank County 27, Manteo 0
Person High School 45, Orange 0
Pfafftown Reagan 35, West Forsyth 26
Princeton 51, Goldsboro 0
Randleman 42, Providence Grove 14
Richlands 26, Croatan 24
Robbinsville 26, Murphy 21
Robert B. Glenn 54, Winston-Salem Reynolds 16
Salisbury 57, East Davidson 6
Southern Pines Pinecrest 23, Lee County 13
Southwest Onslow 50, South Lenoir 0
Southwestern Randolph 18, Trinity Wheatmore 0
St. Pauls 35, Fairmont 6
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 6
Thomasville 48, South Davidson 2
Valdese Draughn 57, Madison County 7
Vance County 14, South Granville 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 24, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 21
West Columbus 54, South Columbus 6
West Craven 20, Farmville Central 7
West Henderson 30, Canton Pisgah 10
West Johnston 27, Smithfield-Selma 6
Whiteville 71, East Columbus 0
Wilkes Central 7, West Wilkes 6
Wilmington Hoggard 38, Wilmington Ashley 6
Wilmington Laney 49, West Brunswick 7
Wilson Beddingfield 21, North Johnston 0
Wilson Hunt 35, East Wake 0
Wilson Prep 54, Gaston KIPP Pride 21
