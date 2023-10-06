Blotter for Oct. 6: Felon charged with possession of a weapon
Published 12:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023
SALISBURY — A convicted felon was arrested on Tuesday after police say they found a .45-caliber handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Nam Thanh Nguyen, 36, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that the incident began when a deputy reportedly noticed Nguyen traveling at a fast pace while they were both driving north on Interstate 85. The deputy drove behind Nguyen’s car in an attempt to gauge his speed, after which the man began switching lanes quickly, first moving all the way to the rightmost lane before crossing back through multiple lanes moving left.
While behind Nguyen, the deputy noticed that the car had a yellow-tinted plate cover which obstructed his ability to read the temporary registration tag on the car, which caused the deputy to then stop the car near exit 74 on the highway.
During the stop, a K-9 unit reportedly indicated that there were drugs in the car and deputies searched it. During the search, officers allegedly found a .45-caliber handgun in the driver’s side door panel.
Deputies also allegedly found a cut plastic straw and a metal spoon containing white residue in the possession of another person in the car. The spokesperson said that person was given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.
Sheriff’s office reports indicate Nguyen was arrested and given a bond of $20,000.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports
- A sex offender registry violation reported occurred at South Chapel Street in Landis between 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 and 3 p.m. on Oct. 3.
- A larceny reportedly occurred at Tingle Drive in Salisbury at 9:46 a.m. at Oct. 3.
- A vandalism occurred at Shinn Farm Road in Mooresville between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Oct. 3
- Daniel Wayne Owens, 39, was charged with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 3.
- Brandon L. McFarland-Jones, 28, was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule two substance, possession of a schedule two substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, selling or delivering a schedule two substance and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances on Oct. 3.
- Roberto Fitzgerald Davidson, 59, was charged with possession of a schedule two substance and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substances on Oct. 3.
- Jamarcus Emanuel Henighan, 28, was charged with two counts of conspiracy, larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny on Oct. 3.
- Ray Lee Martin Jr., 43, was charged with driving while impaired on Oct. 3.
- Timothy Ryan Cameron, 40, was charged with assault on a female on Oct. 3.