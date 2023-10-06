Blotter for Oct. 6: Felon charged with possession of a weapon Published 12:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

SALISBURY — A convicted felon was arrested on Tuesday after police say they found a .45-caliber handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Nam Thanh Nguyen, 36, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that the incident began when a deputy reportedly noticed Nguyen traveling at a fast pace while they were both driving north on Interstate 85. The deputy drove behind Nguyen’s car in an attempt to gauge his speed, after which the man began switching lanes quickly, first moving all the way to the rightmost lane before crossing back through multiple lanes moving left.

While behind Nguyen, the deputy noticed that the car had a yellow-tinted plate cover which obstructed his ability to read the temporary registration tag on the car, which caused the deputy to then stop the car near exit 74 on the highway.

During the stop, a K-9 unit reportedly indicated that there were drugs in the car and deputies searched it. During the search, officers allegedly found a .45-caliber handgun in the driver’s side door panel.

Deputies also allegedly found a cut plastic straw and a metal spoon containing white residue in the possession of another person in the car. The spokesperson said that person was given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene.

Sheriff’s office reports indicate Nguyen was arrested and given a bond of $20,000.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Reports