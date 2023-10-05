Salisbury Civitans name Dix and Pendergrass Citizens of the Year Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

1 of 1

SALISBURY — Salisbury Civitans ended their October-September year with the awards and installation banquet on Sept. 28 at the Country Club of Salisbury. A highlight of the evening was announcing the award for Citizen of the Year. This year the club chose Nina Dix and Bob Pendergrass for their devotion to nature, animals and their human companions as Citizens of the Year.

“Nina Dix is an individual who has worked effectively to save the lives of animals in Rowan County,” said Gene Miller in his introduction. Her nonprofit, Shelter Guardians, led the way to providing intake vaccinations to all animals confined to the Rowan County Animal Shelter. For her tireless work over the past 15 years to fund the county’s new animal adoption center, the $2.5 million building was named in her honor. Dix also trains service dogs for disabled veterans.

“She is a true friend to animals and their human companions,” said Miller.

Bob Pendergrass, who retired last year as Rowan County director of animal services, supervised operations at The Nature Center at Dan Nicholas Park, the Animal Enforcement Division, and the Rowan County Animal Shelter. In her introduction, Diane Goodnight called attention to Pendergrass’ six years as director.

“He and his team helped prevent the euthanization of thousands of dogs and cats by improving facilities and building partnerships with animal adoption agencies like Shelter Guardians.” Goodnight also called attention to Pendergrass’ work with the Land Trust, the Boy Scouts, Dunn’s Mountain Park and Spencer Woods. She concluded by quoting the late Bill Stanback: “We are blessed to have someone like Bob Pendergrass looking out for the least of God’s creatures.”

The club also honored several of their members:

Mark Curran was named Civitan of the Year

Marney Hendrick was Committee Chair of the Year

Phyllis Little was the club’s Rookie of the Year

Lee Wagoner and Bob Wilson received the club Honor Key

Dr. Norman Sloop was honored for his 61 years of perfect attendance.

For the 2023-20245 Civitan Year, the following will serve as club officers:

Jimmy Greene, president

Cyndi Osterhus, president-elect

Chanaka Yatawara, vice president

Wanda Huntley, secretary

Linda Bowman, treasurer

For more information about the Civitan Club of Salisbury, go to salisburycivitan.org.