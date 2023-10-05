RSS names principal, beginning teacher of the year Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System recently announced the principal of the Year and Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.

Principal of the Year — Jennifer Brown

Jennifer Brown, an educator with Rowan-Salisbury Schools since 2011, has been named the RSS 2023-2024 Principal of the Year.

The announcement was made last month during a house-meeting celebration at Hurley Elementary School.

As the principal of Hurley, Brown introduced the house system, fostering inclusivity and a sense of community. That cultural shift has positively impacted her students’ academic and holistic needs.

From a technology facilitator to a middle-grades teacher and assistant principal, Brown’s journey in education led her to her current role as principal of Hurley in 2020.

Brown’s innovative approach to education includes creating a lab school with Teacher Associates and focusing on academic excellence. That focus, combined with community-building initiatives, has energized Hurley Elementary and is driving the discussion on rigor and student needs within the Hurley community. She is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders, from staff to students and the community, feel included and valued in the education process.

“When you enter Hurley Elementary, there is an obvious feeling of excitement for learning, and the leadership of Ms. Brown has been integral to the success of her staff in meeting her students’ needs and making them feel empowered and loved,” said Dr. Kelly W. Withers, RSS superintendent.

Beginning Teacher of the Year — Lindsay Spalt

Lindsay Spalt, an English Language Learners (ELL) teacher at Carson High School, has been selected as the RSS 2023-2024 Beginning Teacher of the Year.

Spalt was recognized at an impromptu assembly in the atrium at Carson High School on Sept. 22.

Spalt’s innovative teaching practices and commitment to creating an inclusive classroom environment have profoundly impacted ELL at Carson. She excels in engaging students and adapting her teaching methods to meet their diverse needs.

Spalt holds an undergraduate degree in English creative writing from Ohio University and has utilized her background to create an inclusive, positive classroom environment that bridges cultural barriers for ELL students at Carson. She is known for engaging students in impactful and varied activities that lead to success in reading, writing, listening and speaking.

One of Spalt’s key strengths is her willingness to adapt her teaching methods to meet the diverse needs of her students. Under Spalt’s guidance, the ESL program at JCHS exceeded growth expectations last year.

“It’s always fulfilling to see the passion and energy in young teachers who are invested in changing the lives of students,” Withers said. “Ms. Spalt’s investment in her first year was truly inspiring, and we have high hopes for her continued success in the Rowan-Salisbury School System.”

The Rowan-Salisbury School District celebrates these two outstanding educators who inspire excellence and inclusivity in education.