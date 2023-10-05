Rowan County Public Health is hosting a free community health fair next week Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County Public Health is hosting a free community health fair on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 3-6 p.m. This event will take place at the West End Plaza, which is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

This event will have over 30 community partners that will provide health information and resources for all ages. Healthy Blue NC will also have a mobile unit onsite to conduct health screenings.

The purpose of this event is to bring awareness of the many health resources that are available to the citizens of Rowan County. For the first 150 people who visit all the vendors, a prize will be received.

For more information, contact Thelma Martin at 980-565-8242.