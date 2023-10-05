Rowan convenience store owner and clerk charged after underaged driver involved in crash Published 9:03 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY – A store owner and clerk were charged with selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21 following a single-vehicle collision in Rowan County, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

On Sept. 24, North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified Alcohol Law Enforcement of a single-vehicle collision involving an underage driver and passenger who had reportedly consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the crash. The 17-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the NCDPS, malt beverages were found inside the vehicle and believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, special agents determined both the driver and passenger allegedly purchased malt beverages from L K Mart, located at 3320 Deal Road. While investigating the underage purchases, ALE special agents discovered that two additional teens had reportedly purchased malt beverages from the L K Mart on the same evening, unrelated to the crash.

The clerk, Kalasudhan Kunjupillai, 64, allegedly failed to check any of the underage patrons’ identifications.

On Sept. 29, ALE special agents charged Kunjupillai with four counts of selling malt beverages to someone under 21 years old, and one count of allowing violations to occur at an ABC-licensed business.

The permittee, Lalsen John Churakakuzy, 59, was cited for failing to superintend an ABC-licensed business.

A violation report will be submitted to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for L K Mart, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of ABC permit.