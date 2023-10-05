NC Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures names Volunteer of the Year Award Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

SPENCER — At the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys, & Miniatures, dedicated volunteers are the lifeblood of the institution. They bring passion, expertise and an unwavering commitment to preserving the history of dolls, toys and miniatures for generations to come. The museum is honoring Lynn Frank, who has been named Volunteer of the Year for 2022.

Frank has been an integral part of the museum for many years, dedicating her time, knowledge and boundless energy to its mission. Her contributions have not only enriched the museum’s collections, but have also inspired and supported fellow volunteers and staff members alike.

Currently serving as the board secretary and the head of the collections committee, Frank’s commitment to her roles has been exemplary. She approaches her responsibilities with enthusiasm, professionalism and a profound understanding of the value that each artifact holds. Frank’s attention to detail ensures that the collections remain in pristine condition, preserving the rich history they represent.

The “Michael and Gayle Hansen” Volunteer of the Year award, established in 2012, was named in honor of two extraordinary individuals who, like Frank, demonstrated a dedication to the museum. This award serves as a testament to the selfless commitment of volunteers who go above and beyond in their efforts to support the institution.

Frank’s passion for dolls, toys and especially miniatures is contagious, and she has played a vital role in fostering a sense of community and belonging within the museum.

The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures was established in 2012 in memory of Amy Dawn Morris, a Rowan County native who loved collecting dolls. The museum is located on 4th Street in Spencer and is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information , go to ncmdtm.org or call 704-762-9359.