Local artist wins at Senior Games state finals Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Debbie Hoffman, from Salisbury, won a bronze medal in the N.C. Senior Games/Silver Arts competition at the North Carolina Senior Games State Finals held at the Cary Performing Arts Center in Cary on Sept. 22. Hoffman qualified at the annual 2023 Salisbury Rowan Senior Games/Silver Arts this past spring and performed a tap dance solo at the state finals. Hoffman performs with the Spotlight Dance Company in Salisbury.

Salisbury Rowan Senior Games is part of a statewide network of 53 local programs sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games, Inc. NCSG is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and better. NCSG is a statewide nonprofit organization sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services. The gold sponsors of State Finals for 2023 are Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) and Humana, Inc. silver sponsors are Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and Resort and Rex Healthcare. Bronze sponsor is North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance.

NCSG also offers SilverArts, the statewide heritage, visual, literary and performing arts program; SilverLiners senior line dancing program and SilverStriders national award-winning walking prop-am.

Qualification for next year’s state finals will be held in the spring of 2024 at Local Senior Games across North Carolina. For more information on a Senior Games program in your area, contact North Carolina Senior Games at 919-851-5456 or go to www.ncseniorgames.org.