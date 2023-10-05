China Grove votes to annex property in light monthly meeting Published 12:04 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

CHINA GROVE — The China Grove Town Council met on Tuesday with an unusually light agenda.

Town officials formally approved a petition to annex a small parcel of land in the West Haven subdivision. The process still requires a second reading and public hearing.

The property is located at 575 Miller Road and is owned by Matthew and Alexis Callahan. It consists of .42 acres.

China Grove received the petition on Aug. 15. Since that time, China Grove Town Clerk Pamela Mills has conducted an investigation of sufficiency.

In doing so, Mills determined that the property description of the area proposed for annexation was adequate.

The process also confirmed that the property was contiguous to China Grove.

The next step for annexation involves setting a date for a public hearing. That hearing on the question of annexation will be held during the next China Grove Town Council meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers of Town Hall, which is located at 333 N. Main St. in China Grove.