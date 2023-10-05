Catawba College adds new practitioners in residence Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Two new practitioners in residence have been hired at Catawba College. Both positions are effective for the 2023-24 academic year.

Dr. Noshua Watson is Catawba’s sustainability executive in residence, jointly appointed between the Center for the Environment and the Ketner School of Business. Watson will advance initiatives focused on the intersection of sustainability and business both in and out of the classroom. She will also assist with the design and development of sustainability-focused educational offerings.

Watson is the founder of Interwoven Impact, a social impact analytics consultancy. She is an organizational economist by training, and her research is on the role of the private sector in development, including private funding of aid, private provision of basic services, corporate philanthropy, corporate social responsibility, and measuring CSR performance. Due to her background in sustainable development, Watson is a popular speaker on business, society and social entrepreneurship. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in economics from Mary Baldwin College, master’s degree in economics from Stanford University, master’s degree in management strategy at INSEAD, and doctorate in management strategy from INSEAD.

“We are pleased that Dr. Watson is coming as an executive in residence and will broaden the conversation of sustainability at Catawba,” said John E.P. Morrison, Catawba’s interim director of the Center for the Environment. “Sustainability is a hallmark of the school’s teaching and operations, and Dr. Watson’s presence further enhances Catawba’s reputation as a leading liberal arts school in sustainability.”

Pabel Delgado, Catawba’s new entrepreneur in residence within the Ketner School of Business, will provide mentorship and advice on entrepreneurship programming and education both in and out of the classroom.

Delgado is a U.S.-Japan biopharma professional and nutrition medicine entrepreneur with diverse academic and professional experiences. As an entrepreneur, he founded Asterism Healthcare and Et Alia Health and Medical Corporation. Delgado also founded the International Chamber of Innovation, Commerce and Enterprise (ICICE) and Sector Six International Accelerator Program in Japan (S6IX). He majored in biology at Hunter College, CUNY, and continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst’s Isenberg School of Business Management, and the University of California, San Diego.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Watson and Mr. Delgado with us to share their experiences and wisdom for the benefit of our students,” said Dr. Imran Chowdhury, dean of the Ketner School of Business. “They will both be excellent additions to the Catawba community.”