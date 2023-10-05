Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury volleyball sweeps Lexington Published 9:41 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — A large student section helped provide the energy, and Salisbury’s volleyball team beat Lexington 25-21, 25-21 and 25-6 on Thursday.

The Hornets finished a sweep of the Yellow Jackets, their closest competition for second place in the Central Carolina Conference.

Ashley Yang had 24 assists and 10 digs. Ava Morris had six kills and 11 digs.

Addie Myers had five kills and six digs. Carmen McQueen had five kills and three blocks.

Dayami Acevedo had five kills and 14 digs. Kendall Henderson had six kills and four blocks. Sheenya Daugherty had 14 digs.