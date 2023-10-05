Area Sports Briefs: Salisbury volleyball sweeps Lexington

LANDIS — South Rowan beat Central Cabarrus 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 and 25-7 to stay in second place in the South Piedmont Conference.
Campbell Withers had 11 digs for the Raiders (17-5, 12-2). Leah Rymer had six digs, 11 assists and six kills. Meredith Faw had 10 digs and six kills. Sydney Culp had six digs and five kills. Laney Beaer had 17 digs, five kills and 15 assists. Avery Welch had five digs and seven kills.
• South’s 18-1 jayvee team rolled 25-9 and 25-8 over the Vikings. Meghan Eagle had 12 assists and four kills. Raegan Shell had eight assists and five digs. Clancy Street had five kills.
•••
HUNTERSVILLE — East Rowan won the first set but couldn’t keep the momentum going in Wednesday’s South Piedmont Conference loss to league-leader Lake Norman Charter,
The Knights won 23-25, 25-10, 25-17 and 25-8.
Cameron Ostle had 10 kills and 13 digs for the Mustangs. Alli Corl had eight kills.
Leigan Lusk had four blocks. Madalynn Tigert had two aces. Jordan Dry had 16 digs. Jacee Eudy had 22 assists.
HS BASEBALL
East Rowan’s Cobb Hightower was the MVP of the WWBA Coastal Upperclass Fall Championship.
Hightower led the South Charlotte Panthers to a runner-up finish.
•••
Former East Rowan player Tommy Small was named head coach at Porter Ridge.
Small’s coaching journey included a stint as North Rowan’s head coach.
SALISBURY — Salisbury romped 48-6 against East Davidson in jayvee football on Thursday.
Jamantay Cox had three rushing touchdowns, two 2-point conversions and a TFL.
Amir Simpson had two interceptions and returned one for a TD.
Nolt Lescoe threw a TD pass to Brooklyn Jones-Casey and a 2-point conversion to AJ Jarrell.
Jones-Casey also had a rushing TD and a TFL.
Da’Rrius Jefferies had a rushing TD for the Hornets (6-1).
Salisbury has won six in a row since losing to North Davidson.
•••
MOUNT ULLA – Cooper Martin scored three touchdowns for West Rowan in Thursday’s 30-28 loss to Robinson.
Jalen Moten had one score for the Falcons (2-5).
Robinson (5-2) stopped a 2-point conversion to hold on.
•••
LANDIS — Landon Deal’s touchdown pass to Cayden Wood lifted South Rowan to a 6-0 win against Concord on Thursday.
South got a big defensive effort with Owen Smith, Dane Wheeler, Deacon Abernathy and Micah Fry leading the way.
•••
HS BOYS SOCCER
CHINA GROVE — Carlos Moctezuma and Daniel Alvarez scored for Carson in Wednesday’s 2-1 South Piedmont Conference victory against Robinson.
Robinson won 1-0 in Thursday’s rematch.
• Christian Perez scored both goals in Carson’s 2-0 jayvee win against Robinson.
•••
SALISBURY — Salisbury remained undefeated with a 5-0 Central Carolina Conference win over West Davidson on Wednesday.
Leo Fragoso opened the scoring on an assist from Abdul Eliwa.
Carlos Henriquez, Eliwa, and freshman Alfredo Estrada also scored for the home team. It was the first career goal for Estrada.
The final goal of the match was bizarre.
David Austin carried the ball and unleashed a banger underneath the crossbar that struck the back support of the frame and bounced out.
A West Davidson player picked the ball up to roll it back to midfield (for the restart) and was subsequently whistled for a handball in the box. Salisbury was awarded a penalty kick because it was ruled (incorrectly) that the ball hit the crossbar and no goal was scored.
Austin converted the spot kick to keep his goal.
Salisbury got excellent play from Sam Goodman, Kevin Reyes and Taki Cook.
Salisbury (15-0-1, 8-0) plays at South Davidson on Monday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS