Year of the Trail celebrates local trails as part of state initiative Published 12:10 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SALISBURY — The Year of the Trail Celebration held at Salisbury Community Park on Saturday included free trail mix, bike rentals and a “Move with the Mayor” event as part of a state-wide effort to bring families into the outdoors.

According to Jay Davis, a recreation programmer for Salisbury Parks and Recreations, The Year of the Trail is a group effort by parks and recreations departments throughout North Carolina to show off the state’s many avenues residents have to go hiking, biking, canoeing or horse riding.

“It’s a state-wide coalition they’re starting where they claim 2023 as the year of the trail in North Carolina, so they kind of reached out to all the departments to put on events or do something to promote the Year of the Trail. So earlier this year, we did a scavenger hunt throughout the parks. We hid rocks and if they found them they could turn in to City Park we gave them a prize,” said Davis.

The “Move with the Mayor” event ended the celebration and allowed citizens to take a hike around Salisbury Community Park’s lake with Mayor Karen Alexander. During that time, Alexander was available to talk with residents about any questions, concerns or comments they may have about the city. The final event was hosted as part of Rowan Moves, a county-wide initiative that also aims to get residents outdoors and living active lifestyles.

Along with the headline event, the event also included free bike rentals provided by Pedal Factory, a bike store in downtown Salisbury. According to a representative of the non-profit at the event, Pedal Factory provided bikes and helmets to anyone who wished to take a ride on the trails in the park, all they had to do was sign a waiver and they could take part in a guided bike tour. Pedal Factory also offered free bike readiness checks as well as set up a small obstacle course for learners to test themselves on.

Also at the event was a “trail mix bar,” where attendees could create their own trail mix for free with any combination of ingredients they wished to include.

Other organizations at the event included Rowan Public Libraries, Rowan Public Health, Catawba College, Rowan Wild and other outdoor- or health-centered groups.