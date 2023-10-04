Sex offender arrested, monitored near Bell Tower Green Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was arrested Monday for a sex offender registry violation because he was determined to be near Bell Tower Green for an extended period of time, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Jeffrey Allan Nunn, 50, was charged with the violation after his probation officer reportedly noticed that he was near the Bell Tower Green for around 30 minutes. An ankle-monitoring device registered the time of his visit. Nunn was convicted of multiple counts second degree rape and indecent liberties with a minor in 2006 related to an incident in 2002.

Nunn was previously convicted of a separate registry violation. Earlier in the year, he was convicted for a 2021 violation when he failed to update his sex offender registry status to reflect a new address. The new address was nearby to a daycare.

The probation officer noticed that Nunn was allegedly near the park on multiple occasions, once in August and once in September. Nunn was outfitted with an ankle monitor which tracked and mapped his location.

Nunn’s bond is listed at $10,000.