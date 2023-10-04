Two men charged with murder in killing of mother of two Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

SALISBURY —Two Salisbury men have been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Nohemy Hernandez-Laines.

Nasir Nyheim Fudge, 23, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with multiple crimes in relation to the killing. According to a Salisbury Police Department spokesperson, the charges are related to the Sept. 18 homicide of Hernandez-Laines.

Fudge was charged with murder, felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. A police spokesperson said that the breaking and entering and possession charges were related to a case involving the same victim on Aug. 31.

Jaylon Lamont Hick turned himself in to the police on Wednesday night. Hick was charged with murder, felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Police said Hick’s charges stemmed from the same incidents.

Hernandez-Laines was found dead in her home on Park Avenue early in the morning on Sept. 18. Police said at the time the killing could have happened anytime between midnight and the time she was found.

At the time, police said her injuries were consistent with assault.

Hernandez-Laines’ family said she left behind two sons with ages of 13 and 18.