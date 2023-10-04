Drug trafficking arrests in East Spencer related to SBI cases Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

EAST SPENCER — Two arrests made in East Spencer are related to state cases, according to East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, two men were arrested on Monday and charged with multiple crimes related to drug trafficking.

Samuel Jamond McCluney, 35, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking opium or heroin, two counts of selling a schedule one controlled substance and two counts of possession of a schedule one controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute. McCluney was given a $700,000 bond.

Three others were arrested at the same location as McCluney at the 200 block of East Broad Street. Larry Victor McCluney, 68, was charged with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances and conspiring to sell or deliver heroin. Christy Joveda Adair, 47, was charged with failure to appear. Kiarra Shawntell Ellis, 28, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Windell Palmer Jr., 51, was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine as well as possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for a siren and failure to appear. Palmer’s bond was not readily available.

Fewell said that the two cases were being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations.