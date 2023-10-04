Brick-laying competitors to descend on Gold Hill Published 12:05 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

GOLD HILL — The world’s largest masonry challenge, the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500, is coming to Gold Hill on Oct. 5. The top masons will grab their levels and trowels to battle for a chance to be named “North Carolina’s Best Bricklayer.”

The event is one of 23 regional series qualifiers being held across North America. The bricklaying battle is designed to test each participant’s speed, skill and stamina by challenging them to build the highest and best 26-foot-long brick wall in one hour, with as few craftsmanship errors as possible.

Working with their mason tender, the winning bricklayer is determined by a judging panel that subtracts any mistakes from the total number of bricks laid on the wall. The mason with the highest brick count at the end of judging earns a roster spot at the 2024 World Championship, taking place on Jan. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas during the World of Concrete trade show.

Recognized as the “Super Bowl of Masonry,” the event draws thousands of spectators cheering on their favorite team. World Championship prizes total more than $125,000 and include a new Kubota RTV-X1140, Essick Pro12 Mixer, tools from IQ Power Tools, Stabila, STIHL and much more.

With workforce development being the primary battle cry for the skilled trades, the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 is a tool designed to create awareness and interest needed to entice the next generation of masons. Since its inception in 2003, the Bricklayer 500 has served as the masonry industry’s leading resource to recruit men and women to the craft.

At the North Carolina Regional Series event, hundreds of high school students and masonry apprentices are expected to attend and compete in their own Jr. Bricklayer 500 competition. Starting at 10 a.m., the event is part of Masonry Education Day, which kicks off at 8 a.m. Featured during this portion of the event is a spectator challenge, “Be A Bricklayer,” which allows individual attendees to try their hand at laying bricks.

The Gold Hill regional event will be held at Ben Ketchie Park, located at 16141 Old Beatty Ford Road on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10:45 a.m.