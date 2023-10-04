Blotter for Oct. 4
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A larceny from a vending machine reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Bendix Drive between 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 7:38 a.m. on Oct. 2. The total estimated loss was $600.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Craver Ave. between 9-9:26 a.m. on Oct. 2.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 300 block of N. Church St. between 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 2.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.
- Calvin Demetric Ellison, 54, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense on Oct. 2.
- Andra Lavar Black, 41, was charged with assault on a female on Oct. 2.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A larceny occurred on Kendra Drive in Kannapolis between 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
- A hose on a gas pump was damaged on South Main Street in Salisbury around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 1.
- Marissa Diane Smith, 32, was charged with simple assault on Oct. 1.
- Dustin Lee Blanken, 35, was charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious or altered title/registration card/tag, larceny of a motor vehicle, possessing stolen good, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and resisting a public officer on Oct. 1.