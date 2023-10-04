Blotter for Oct. 4

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A larceny from a vending machine reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Bendix Drive between 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 7:38 a.m. on Oct. 2. The total estimated loss was $600.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Craver Ave. between 9-9:26 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 300 block of N. Church St. between 10 a.m.-noon on Oct. 2.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Klumac Road between 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

Calvin Demetric Ellison, 54, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense on Oct. 2.