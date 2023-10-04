Area Sports Briefs: Volleyball, soccer, tennis, golf, cross country Published 8:21 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night with a 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20 Central Carolina Conference win against East Davidson.

Senior Sheenya Daugherty had 33 digs, and senior Katie Peeler had nine digs.

Ashley Yang had 26 assists and nine digs.

Ava Morris had 13 kills and 12 digs. Addie Myers had digs. Carmen McQueen had five kills and four blocks. Dayami Acevedo had 10 digs. Kendall Henderson had five kills.

•••

SALISBURY — South Rowan swept Salisbury in a non-conference volleyball match played on Monday.

The Raiders (16-5) took a break from South Piedmont Conference action and beat the Hornets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-14.

Meredith Faw and Avery Welch had 10 kills each for the Raiders.

Campbell Withers led in digs with 17. Laney Beaver and Faw had 12 digs each. Leah Rymer had 10 digs, and Avery Fisher had nine.

Rymer had 14 assists, while Beaver had 12.

The Hornets got eight kills from Morris and six from Henderson.

Yang and Daugherty had 13 digs each. Morris had 12 digs, with Acevedo and Peeler getting 10 each. Myers had five digs.

Yang had 17 assists.

•••

• In the jayvee match, Danica Krieg served eight aces as South rolled 25-2 and 25-8.

Leisha Carter had five aces for the Raiders (17-1).

•••

West Rowan’s volleyball team won 3-1 against Carson on Monday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Emma Clarke had 21 kills, five blocks, eight digs and seven aces to lead the Falcons.

Sophia Blackledge had 10 kills and eight digs. Skyy Ruben had six kills. Brinley Batts had eight digs.

Neely Hiatt did the setting. Ava Gusler keyed a solid day for the Falcons in serve receive.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan lost the first set but came back to beat Robinson 24-26, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-19 in South Piedmont Conference volleyball on Monday.

Cameron Ostle had 15 kills and 17 digs to lead the Mustangs.

Alli Corl had 11 kills. Leigan Lusk had four blocks.

Jordan Dry had 17 digs, while Jaeley Legg had 10.

Jacee Eudy had 35 assists.

HS girls golf

CHINA GROVE — East Rowan’s girls shot 128 and won Monday’s South Piedmont Conference match at Warrior by 10 shots.

Hannah Waddell shot 41 to lead the Mustangs and was the medalist.

East’s Jaelyn Earnhardt shot a career-best 43 to help the Mustangs, while county champ Addison Queen shot 44.

While their scores didn’t count, East’s other two players also had a good day. Kaley Pfister shot 45 and Izzy Stepp shot 47.

Lake Norman Charter;s Ava Palmer shot 42, LNC’s Taylor Palmer shot 43.

Ella Carden shot 44 and led South Rowan to third place. Carson finished fourth at 175.

HS cross country

DENTON — Allison Peeler and Jeremiah Davidson were the top runners for Salisbury in a dual meet at South Davidson.

•••

The Rowan County Championships are set for Oct. 12 at Dan Nicholas Park.

•••

The South Piedmont Conference Championship is scheduled for Oct.19 at

Oct. 19 — SPC Championship, Frank Liske Park in Concord.

HS boys soccer

THOMASVILLE — Abdul Eliwa continued his torrid scoring pace with a hat trick, and Salisbury’s boys soccer team stayed undefeated with a 6-0 romp against Thomasville on Monday.

The Hornets (14-0-1) are 7-0 in the Central Carolina Conference.

Eliwa had his three goals just 14 minutes into the match.

Also scoring for Salisbury were Leonardo Fragoso, Joseph Hernandez Baca and Francisco Flores.

Assists were credited to Carlos Henriquez (2), Hines Busby and David Austin.

Finnegan Avery recorded three saves in goal for his 10th shutout.

Salisbury got excellent play from Sam Goodman, Johnathan Barrera Quintero and Flores, who continues to capitalize on the opportunities given to him.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Gio Romero, Andres Vazquez and Rodrigo Pacheco scored for West Rowan in Monday’s 3-1 South Piedmont Conference win against Carson.

Will Beecham and Romero had assists.

Jose Hernandez had a great performance in goal for the Falcons.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan lost 4-1 to A.L. Brown in non-conference soccer on Monday.

Michael Coles scored for the Raiders, with Jacill Perez-Gutierrez getting the assist.

Alex Hesequio-Vargas had a goal and two assists to lead the Wonders.

• Johan Mejia De Los Santos scored for the Wonders (11-0-4) in Tuesday’s 1-all tie with Hopewell.

•••

GRANITE QUARRY — Marcus Hoyt made 10 saves for East Rowan in Monday’s 2-0 SPC loss to Robinson.

HS girls tennis

SALISBURY — Salisbury breezed to a 9-0 win against East Davidson on Monday in Central Carolina Conference girls tennis.

The Salisbury girls (12-2, 9-0) have won 21 straight CCC championships.

Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Katelyn Duran won in singles.

Winning doubles teams were the Wymbs sisters, Barr/Williams and Griffith/Dashia Canada.

•••

West Rowan won 8-1 at Carson on Monday in SPC action.

Autumn Yount, Emma Crider, Olyvia Brown, Lucy Moore, Ally Suggs and Laney Moore won in singles for the Falcons.

Yount/Suggs and the Moores were winning doubles teams.

Carson’s win was by Allie Martin/Brenna Smith at No. 1 doubles.

•••

Jaylen Jones, Abigail Jarem, Katelyn Overcash and Madelyn Morris won in singles for East Rowan in a 5-4 loss to Robinson. East came close to its first victory of the season.

HS football

Tommy Brawley, 80, who was head football coach at North Rowan during the 1968 season, died on Oct. 2.

He was a native of Mooresville and was a standout player for Mooresville High.

He was a standout lineman when Mooresville won the 1961 WNCHSAA championship. He played in the East-West All-Star Game and was a starter on the offensive line for Wake Forest. He graduated from Wake Forest in 1966.

He taught and coached at Northeast Guilford, North Rowan and Cary before making a successful transition to the business world.

•••

North Rowan linebacker Khor’on Miller has been invited to play in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl that will be played in late December in Bradenton, Fla.

Parks and Rec

Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registration for its Boys Youth Basketball League for ages 7-12.

Cost is $40 per participant.

Registration runs through Oct. 21 at Hall Gym or online at www.salisburync.gov/play.

Call 704-638-5289 or email sclar@salisburync.gov.

Local golf

GARS embers played the first round of the GARS Annual ABCD Tournament at Corbin Hills.

‘A’ Flight handicap winner was Gordon Correll with a net of 63.54.

‘A’ Flight scratch winner was Larry Petrea with a 70.

‘B’ Flight handicap winner was Dan Newell with a net of 58.94.

‘B” Flight scratch winner was Hal Jordan with a 77.

‘C’ Flight handicap winner was Mike Sides with a net of 55.36.

‘C’ Flight scratch winner was Ed Lockhart with an 82.

‘D’ Flight handicap winner was Steve Butner with a net of 60.93.

‘D’ Flight scratch winner was Randy Lipe with a 90.

John Mitchell was the Super Senior with a net of 63.73.

Five members shot below their age.

Petrea, 72, shot a 70. Nelson Earnhardt, 78, shot a 77. Wayne Kluttz, 79, shot a 78. Bobby Clark, 83, shot an 81. Lockhart. 85, shot an 82.

Longest putt on No. 9 was made by John Daniels.

Closest to the pin on the No. 2 hole was won by Buddy Barger.

Ted Weant and Kluttz eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole. Newell eagled the par-5 No. 6 hole.

•••

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, the team of Lenny Maseuli, Bev and Ty Cobb edged out the team of Todd Cleary, Susan Houston, Faye Cline and Susan Wydner on a scorecard playoff.

P-daber had the longest putt.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) was the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Hester posted a program record and career high of 36 kills in a match and had 50 kills in two matches with Southern Miss.

Coll. cross country

MT. BERRY, Ga. — Pfeiffer University senior Madison Lowery won her second straight meet, helping the Pfeiffer women’s cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Berry Invitational on Saturday morning.

Lowery, who starred at South Rowan, finished the 6K course 38 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from host Berry to take medalist honors with a time of 22:53.9.

College tennis

MISENHEIMER — Former Carson standouts Alison Sloop and Riley Isley are an important part of Pfeiffer’s women’s tennis team.

Sloop plays No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Falcons, while Isley plays No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Pfeiffer won against Salem and Guilford over the weekend.

Isley won both her singles matches and was a winner in both doubles matches.

Sloop won both singles matches and split in doubles.

The Falcons will return to play at the Belmont Abbey Invitational on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.