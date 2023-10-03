College volleyball: Hester named Player of the Week Published 7:45 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Troy Sports Information

TROY, Ala. – Troy volleyball swept conference weekly awards with Tori Hester (West Rowan) earning Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week Janelle Stuempfig earning Sun Belt Setter of the Week.

The two Troy players are the first Trojans to be awarded players of the week this season, following a two-match sweep against Southern Miss to improve the team’s five-match win streak.

Stuempfig tallied 101 assists in the sweep against USM and posted a career high 63 assists in Saturday’s match. On the weekend, she averaged 12.63 assists per set.

Hester posted a program record and career high of 36 kills through five sets during the match on Saturday to total 50 kills on the weekend – previous record had been in place since 2001, held by Rachel Hassen with 32. Hester posted 12 more kills than her closest competitor in the Sun Belt, Jasmine Rivest from Coastal Carolina.