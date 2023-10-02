High school volleyball: Raiders win at Salisbury

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Rowan swept Salisbury in a non-conference volleyball match played on Monday.

The Raiders (16-5) took a break from South Piedmont Conference action and beat the Hornets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-14.

Meredith Faw and Avery Welch had 10 kills each for the Raiders.

Campbell Withers led in digs with 17. Laney Beaver and Faw had 12 digs each. Leah Rymer had 10 digs, and Avery Fisher had nine.

Rymer had 14 assists, while Beaver had 12.

While South is second in the SPC, Salisbury (9-8) is tied for second in the Central Carolina Conference.

The Hornets got eight kills from Ava Morris and six from Kendall Henderson.

Ashley Yang and Sheenya Daigherty had 13 digs each. Morris had 12 digs, with Dayami Acevedo and Katie Peeler getting 10 each. Addie Myers had five digs.

Yang had 17 assists.

• In the jayvee match, Danica Krieg served eight aces as South rolled 25-2 and 25-8.

Leisha Carter had five aces for the Raiders (17-1).