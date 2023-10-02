High school girls tennis: Hornets roll again, will play the Salisbury boys Tuesday

Published 9:59 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury tennis, Lucy Barr. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury breezed to a 9-0 win against East Davidson on Monday in Central Carolina Conference girls tennis.

The Salisbury girls (12-2, 9-0) have won 21 straight CCC championships.

Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Katelyn Duran won in singles.

Winning doubles teams were the Wymbs sisters, Barr/Williams and Griffith/Dashia Canada.

Senior Day is Tuesday.

The Salisbury girls will play against the Salisbury boys in a “battle of the sexes,” starting at 4:30 p.m.

 

