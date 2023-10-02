High school girls golf: Mustangs win SPC match

Published 9:01 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

East Rowan's Jaelyn Earnhart celebrating making a putt, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post .

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — East Rowan’s girls shot 128 and won Monday’s South Piedmont Conference match at Warrior by 10 shots.

Hannah Waddell shot 41 to lead the Mustangs and was the medalist.

East’s Jaelyn Earnhardt shot a career-best 43 to help the Mustangs, while county champ Addison Queen shot 44.

While there scores didn’t count, East’s other two players also had a good day. Kaley Pfister shot 45 and Izzy Stepp shot 47.

Lake Norman Charter;s Ava Palmer shot 42, LNC’s Taylor Palmer shot 43.

Ella Carden shot 44 and led South Rowan to third place.

Carson finished fourth at 175.

