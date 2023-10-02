High school football: Scores, standings, schedules for CCC, SPC, GMC, CPC
Scores
Alexander Central 41, Ashe County 35, OT
Alleghany County 31, South Stokes 14
Anson County 34, Monroe Parkwood 27
Apex 42, Green Level 14
Apex Middle Creek 49, Green Hope 14
Asheville Christian 47, Wake Christian 41
Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville 14
Asheville Roberson 58, Enka 13
Bear Grass 68, Hobgood Academy 32
Boonville Starmount 56, North Stokes 10
Burlington Williams 36, E. Alamance 35
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage 59, Owen 24
Camden County 35, First Flight 14
Canton Pisgah 35, Franklin 0
Chambers 72, Charlotte Harding 0
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 45, Berry Tech 0
Charlotte Catholic 41, Rocky River 7
Charlotte Independence 65, Garinger 0
Charlotte Latin 31, Covenant Day School 23
Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, North Meck 7
Charlotte Providence Day 62, North Raleigh Christian 10
China Grove Carson 12, Concord 9
Chocowinity Southside 54, Pamlico 20
Claremont Bunker Hill 21, West Lincoln 15
Clayton 13, Southeast Raleigh 6
Clayton Cleveland 47, Fuquay-Varina 0
Clinton 71, West Bladen 13
Concord Cox Mill 38, Kannapolis Brown 27
Concord Robinson 49, East Rowan 0
Cornelius Hough 48, West Mecklenburg 0
Currituck County 55, Manteo 0
Davidson Community School 43, Carver 20
Davie County 54, Pfafftown Reagan 41
Durham Hillside 30, Durham Riverside 7
Durham Jordan 65, Chapel Hill 0
East Bend Forbush 33, Elkin 20
East Bladen 65, Pender County 36
East Columbus 22, South Columbus 21
East Forsyth 21, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 20
East Gaston 56, Mooresboro Jefferson 3
East Lincoln 24, West Iredell 17
East Rutherford 58, Morganton Patton 6
East Surry 25, Wilkes Central 7
East Wake 13, West Johnston 6
Eastern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14
Eastern Randolph 41, SW Randolph 0
Eastern Wayne 52, Princeton 15
Edenton Holmes 41, Pasquotank County 25
Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Hertford 42
Erwin Triton 38, Fayetteville Westover 6
Farmville Central 38, Washington 8
Fayetteville Britt 10, Pembroke Swett 0
Fayetteville Pine Forest 41, Terry Sanford 38
Fayetteville Seventy-First 12, Cape Fear 7
Forest City Chase 40, Hendersonville 19
Franklinton 31, Bunn 9
Friendship 38, Cary Panther Creek 14
Garner 14, Willow Spring 10
Gastonia Ashbrook 21, North Gaston 13
Gastonia Huss 47, Belmont Cramer 23
Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin 26
Goldsboro Rosewood 59, Hobbton 42
Graham 26, Chatham Central 14
Gray’s Creek 50, Fayetteville Byrd 13
Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14
Greensboro Dudley 77, Greensboro Smith 6
Greensboro Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 0
Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6
Harnett Central 39, Fayetteville Smith 7
Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7
Hickory 50, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27
Holly Springs 56, Cary 22
Hope Mills South View 52, Lumberton 14
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10
Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0
Kernersville McGuinness 34, Corvian 27
Kings Mountain 49, Gastonia Forestview 7
Lake Norman 26, West Cabarrus 15
Lake Norman Charter 26, Cabarrus 14
Lawndale Burns 42, Bessemer City 7
Lejeune 58, Jones County 14
Lenoir Hibriten 35, Freedom 33, OT
Lincolnton 57, Catawba Bandys 36
Louisburg 21, Oxford Webb 14
Madison County 36, Rosman 12
Maiden 51, West Caldwell 7
Matthews Butler 58, East Mecklenburg 0
McDowell County 38, North Buncombe 36
Monroe 28, Marshville Forest Hills 0
Monroe Sun Valley 7, Cuthbertson 0
Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, Christ the King 33
Mountain Island Charter 36, W-S Prep 12
Mount Airy 42, East Wilkes 0
Mount Pleasant 41, South Stanly 6
Murphy 21, Hayesville 14
Nash Central 28, Rocky Mount 10
New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6
Newton Grove Midway 50, Fairmont 22
Newton-Conover 34, East Burke 25
North Brunswick 31, Topsail 20
North Davidson 24, Montgomery Central 7
North Edgecombe 28, Northwest Halifax 6
North Henderson 42, Tuscola 32
North Johnston 64, Spring Creek 0
North Lincoln 53, North Iredell 14
North Moore 41, Bartlett Yancey 6
North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12
North Stanly 38, Monroe Union Academy 0
North Surry 62, North Wilkes 8
Northeast Guilford 47, High Point Central 0
Northern Durham 59, East Chapel Hill 0
Northern Guilford 38, SW Guilford 20
Northern Nash 44, Roanoke Rapids 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9
Northwest Guilford 14, Greensboro Page 7
Oak Grove 57, Asheboro 14
Orange 43, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0
Perquimans 34, Washington County 28
Pikeville Aycock 35, South Johnston 14
Pinetown Northside 31, East Carteret 0
Pittsboro Northwood 54, Hickory Home School 20
Polk County 43, R-S Central 12
Providence Grove 20, Trinity 9
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 28, Charlotte Christian 13
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 51, Raleigh Athens Drive 13
Raleigh Enloe 48, Raleigh Broughton 28
Raleigh Leesville Road 21, Sanderson 14
Raleigh Millbrook 20, Heritage 14
Randleman 36, Trinity Wheatmore 7
Reidsville 34, Mayodan McMichael 18
Richlands 28, Swansboro 7
Richmond County 41, Hoke County 0
Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 6
Rolesville 58, Raleigh Wakefield 0
Salemburg Lakewood 50, Rose Hill Union 8
Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6
Scotland 45, Cameron Union Pines 0
Shelby 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0
Shelby Crest 61, Belmont South Point 49
South Garner 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 3
South Mecklenburg 35, Palisades 0
South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26
SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20
SE Alamance 54, Jordan-Matthews 3
Southeast Guilford 10, Ragsdale 7
Southern Alamance 36, Person 29
Southern Durham 48, South Granville 3
Southern Pines Pinecrest 49, So. Lee 7
Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18
Spring Lake Overhills 45, Western Harnett 6
St. Pauls 40, Red Springs 8
Statesville 38, Newton Foard 15
Swain County 20, Andrews 0
Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6
Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0
Thomasville Ledford 33, C. Davidson 27
Valdese Draughn 57, Mitchell County 42
Vance County 88, Granville Central 18
Wake Forest 49, Knightdale 0
Walkertown 27, Eden Morehead 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6
Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 7
Wayne Christian 48, Raleigh St. David’s 0
West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21
West Charlotte 56, Hopewell 20
West Columbus 26, Whiteville 20
West Forsyth 46, Robert B. Glenn 13
West Henderson 28, Smoky Mountain 13
West Stanly 25, Monroe Piedmont 12
West Stokes 15, North Forsyth 2
West Wilkes 20, Surry Central 14
Wilmington Ashley 14, New Hanover Co. 7
Wilmington Hoggard 44, West Brunswick 7
Wilmington Laney 52, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12
Wilson Fike 53, Smithfield-Selma 0
Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0
Wilson Prep 24, Weldon 0
Winston-Salem Atkins 19, S. Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 28, RJ Reynolds 27
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 7-0 3-0
North Rowan 6-1 3-0
Lexington 4-2 2-0
Thomasville 4-3 1-2
East Davidson 2-4 0-2
West Davidson 0-6 0-2
South Davidson 3-4 0-3
Friday’s scores
North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12
Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6
Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0
Friday’s games
Salisbury at East Davidson
Lexington at West Davidson
Thomasville at South Davidson
Open: North Rowan
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Robinson 6-0 4-0
NW Cabarrus 6-0 3-0
West Rowan 2-4 2-1
Concord 4-2 2-2
Carson 2-4 1-2
South Rowan 2-4 1-2
Central Cabarrus 1-5 0-3
East Rowan 0-6 0-3
Friday’s scores
Robinson 49, East Rowan 0
Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9
South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26
Carson 12, Concord 9
Friday’s games
West Rowan at Robinson
South Rowan at Concord
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Carson at NW Cabarrus
Greater Metro
Overall GMC
Mooresville 6-0 2-0
Lake Norman 6-0 2-0
Cox Mill 3-4 2-1
Hickory Ridge 2-5 2-1
West Cabarrus 1-6 1-2
South Iredell 2-4 0-2
A.L. Brown 2-4 0-3
Friday’s scores
Cox Mill 38, A.L. Brown 27
Lake Norman 26, West Cabarrus 15
Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27
Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0
Friday’s games
South Iredell at Mooresville
West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown
Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman
Open: Cox Mill
Central Piedmont
Overall CPC
Davie 5-1 3-0
West Forsyth 5-1 3-0
East Forsyth 5-1 2-1
Parkland 4-2 1-2
Glenn 2-4 1-2
RJ Reynolds 2-4 1-2
Reagan 1-5 1-2
Mount Tabor 2-4 0-3
Friday’s scores
Davie County 54, Reagan 41
East Forsyth 21, Mt. Tabor 20
West Forsyth 46, Glenn 13
Parkland 28, RJ Reynolds 27
Friday’s games
Davie at Mount Tabor
Reagan at West Forsyth
East Forsyth at Parkland
RJ Reynolds at Glenn