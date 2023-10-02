High school football: Scores, standings, schedules for CCC, SPC, GMC, CPC

Published 6:48 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson's Trevor Vaughn 6 catching a pass. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

 

  Scores

Alexander Central 41, Ashe County 35, OT

Alleghany County 31, South Stokes 14

Anson County 34, Monroe Parkwood 27

Apex 42, Green Level 14

Apex Middle Creek 49,  Green Hope 14

Asheville Christian 47,  Wake Christian 41

Asheville Reynolds 28, Asheville 14

Asheville Roberson 58, Enka 13

Bear Grass 68, Hobgood Academy 32

Boonville Starmount 56, North Stokes 10

Burlington Williams 36, E. Alamance 35

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage 59,  Owen 24

Camden County 35,  First Flight 14

Canton Pisgah 35, Franklin 0

Chambers 72, Charlotte Harding 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 45,  Berry Tech 0

Charlotte Catholic 41,  Rocky River 7

Charlotte Independence 65,  Garinger 0

Charlotte Latin 31, Covenant Day School 23

Charlotte Mallard Creek 34, North Meck  7

Charlotte Providence Day 62, North Raleigh Christian 10

China Grove Carson 12, Concord 9

Chocowinity Southside 54, Pamlico  20

Claremont Bunker Hill 21, West Lincoln 15

Clayton 13, Southeast Raleigh 6

Clayton Cleveland 47, Fuquay-Varina 0

Clinton 71, West Bladen 13

Concord Cox Mill 38, Kannapolis Brown 27

Concord Robinson 49, East Rowan 0

Cornelius Hough 48, West Mecklenburg 0

Currituck County 55, Manteo 0

Davidson Community School 43,  Carver 20

Davie County 54, Pfafftown Reagan 41

Durham Hillside 30, Durham Riverside 7

Durham Jordan 65, Chapel Hill 0

East Bend Forbush 33, Elkin 20

East Bladen 65, Pender County 36

East Columbus 22, South Columbus 21

East Forsyth 21, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 20

East Gaston 56, Mooresboro Jefferson 3

East Lincoln 24, West Iredell 17

East Rutherford 58, Morganton Patton 6

East Surry 25, Wilkes Central 7

East Wake 13, West Johnston 6

Eastern Guilford 28, Rockingham County 14

Eastern Randolph 41, SW Randolph 0

Eastern Wayne 52, Princeton 15

Edenton Holmes 41, Pasquotank County 25

Elizabeth City Northeastern 43, Hertford 42

Erwin Triton 38, Fayetteville Westover 6

Farmville Central 38, Washington 8

Fayetteville Britt 10, Pembroke Swett 0

Fayetteville Pine Forest 41,  Terry Sanford 38

Fayetteville Seventy-First 12, Cape Fear 7

Forest City Chase 40, Hendersonville 19

Franklinton 31, Bunn 9

Friendship 38, Cary Panther Creek 14

Garner 14, Willow Spring 10

Gastonia Ashbrook 21, North Gaston 13

Gastonia Huss 47, Belmont Cramer 23

Gates County 34, Riverside-Martin 26

Goldsboro Rosewood 59,  Hobbton 42

Graham 26, Chatham Central 14

Gray’s Creek 50, Fayetteville Byrd 13

Greene Central 27, Ayden-Grifton 14

Greensboro Dudley 77, Greensboro Smith 6

Greensboro Grimsley 55, Western Guilford 0

Greenville Rose 36, Jacksonville Northside 6

Harnett Central 39, Fayetteville Smith 7

Havelock 29, Greenville Conley 7

Hickory 50, Hickory St. Stephens 7

Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27

Holly Springs 56, Cary 22

Hope Mills South View 52, Lumberton 14

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 35, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 10

Jacksonville White Oak 49, Croatan 0

Kernersville McGuinness 34, Corvian 27

Kings Mountain 49, Gastonia Forestview 7

Lake Norman 26, West Cabarrus 15

Lake Norman Charter 26, Cabarrus 14

Lawndale Burns 42, Bessemer City 7

Lejeune 58, Jones County 14

Lenoir Hibriten 35,  Freedom 33, OT

Lincolnton 57, Catawba Bandys 36

Louisburg 21, Oxford Webb 14

Madison County 36, Rosman 12

Maiden 51, West Caldwell 7

Matthews Butler 58, East Mecklenburg 0

McDowell County 38, North Buncombe 36

Monroe 28, Marshville Forest Hills 0

Monroe Sun Valley 7,  Cuthbertson 0

Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 38, Christ the King 33

Mountain Island Charter 36, W-S  Prep 12

Mount Airy 42, East Wilkes 0

Mount Pleasant 41, South Stanly 6

Murphy 21, Hayesville 14

Nash Central 28, Rocky Mount 10

New Bern 53, South Central Pitt 6

Newton Grove Midway 50, Fairmont 22

Newton-Conover 34, East Burke 25

North Brunswick 31, Topsail 20

North Davidson 24, Montgomery Central 7

North Edgecombe 28, Northwest Halifax 6

North Henderson 42,  Tuscola 32

North Johnston 64,  Spring Creek 0

North Lincoln 53, North Iredell 14

North Moore 41, Bartlett Yancey 6

North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12

North Stanly 38, Monroe Union Academy 0

North Surry 62, North Wilkes 8

Northeast Guilford 47, High Point Central 0

Northern Durham 59, East Chapel Hill 0

Northern Guilford 38, SW Guilford 20

Northern Nash 44, Roanoke Rapids 0

Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9

Northwest Guilford 14, Greensboro Page 7

Oak Grove 57, Asheboro 14

Orange 43, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Perquimans 34, Washington County 28

Pikeville Aycock 35, South Johnston 14

Pinetown Northside 31, East Carteret 0

Pittsboro Northwood 54, Hickory Home School 20

Polk County 43, R-S Central 12

Providence Grove 20, Trinity 9

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 28, Charlotte Christian 13

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 51, Raleigh Athens Drive 13

Raleigh Enloe 48, Raleigh Broughton 28

Raleigh Leesville Road 21,  Sanderson 14

Raleigh Millbrook 20,  Heritage 14

Randleman 36, Trinity Wheatmore 7

Reidsville 34, Mayodan McMichael 18

Richlands 28, Swansboro 7

Richmond County 41, Hoke County 0

Robbinsville 46, Cherokee 6

Rolesville 58, Raleigh Wakefield 0

Salemburg Lakewood 50, Rose Hill Union 8

Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6

Scotland 45, Cameron Union Pines 0

Shelby 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Shelby Crest 61, Belmont South Point 49

South Garner 28, Wendell Corinth Holders 3

South Mecklenburg 35, Palisades 0

South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26

SouthWest Edgecombe 35, North Pitt 20

SE Alamance 54, Jordan-Matthews 3

Southeast Guilford 10,  Ragsdale 7

Southern Alamance 36, Person  29

Southern Durham 48, South Granville 3

Southern Pines Pinecrest 49, So. Lee 7

Southwest Onslow 56, Kinston 18

Spring Lake Overhills 45, Western Harnett 6

St. Pauls 40, Red Springs 8

Statesville 38, Newton Foard 15

Swain County 20, Andrews 0

Tarboro 49, Bertie County 6

Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0

Thomasville Ledford 33, C. Davidson 27

Valdese Draughn 57, Mitchell County 42

Vance County 88, Granville Central 18

Wake Forest 49, Knightdale 0

Walkertown 27, Eden Morehead 14

Wallace-Rose Hill 65, North Lenoir 6

Warsaw Kenan 56, South Lenoir 6

Watauga County 49, South Caldwell 7

Wayne Christian 48, Raleigh St. David’s 0

West Carteret 42, Holly Ridge Dixon 21

West Charlotte 56,  Hopewell 20

West Columbus 26, Whiteville 20

West Forsyth 46, Robert B. Glenn 13

West Henderson 28, Smoky Mountain 13

West Stanly 25, Monroe Piedmont 12

West Stokes 15, North Forsyth 2

West Wilkes 20, Surry Central 14

Wilmington Ashley 14, New Hanover Co. 7

Wilmington Hoggard 44, West Brunswick 7

Wilmington Laney 52, South Brunswick 0

Wilson Beddingfield 53, Goldsboro 12

Wilson Fike 53, Smithfield-Selma 0

Wilson Hunt 45, Southern Wayne 0

Wilson Prep 24, Weldon 0

Winston-Salem Atkins 19, S. Guilford 0

Winston-Salem Parkland 28, RJ Reynolds 27

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 7-0 3-0

North Rowan 6-1 3-0

Lexington 4-2 2-0

Thomasville 4-3 1-2

East Davidson 2-4 0-2

West Davidson 0-6 0-2

South Davidson 3-4 0-3

                     Friday’s scores

North Rowan 47, East Davidson 12

Salisbury 56, South Davidson 6

Thomasville 47, West Davidson 0

               Friday’s games

Salisbury at East Davidson

Lexington at West Davidson

Thomasville at South Davidson

Open: North Rowan

     

  South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Robinson 6-0 4-0

NW Cabarrus 6-0 3-0

West Rowan 2-4 2-1

Concord 4-2 2-2

Carson 2-4 1-2

South Rowan 2-4 1-2

Central Cabarrus 1-5 0-3

East Rowan 0-6 0-3

                Friday’s scores

Robinson 49, East Rowan 0

Northwest Cabarrus 49, West Rowan 9

South Rowan 29, Central Cabarrus 26

Carson 12, Concord 9

              Friday’s games

West Rowan at Robinson

South Rowan at Concord

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Carson at NW Cabarrus

   

  Greater Metro

  Overall GMC

Mooresville 6-0 2-0

Lake Norman 6-0 2-0

Cox Mill 3-4 2-1

Hickory Ridge 2-5 2-1

West Cabarrus 1-6 1-2

South Iredell 2-4 0-2

A.L. Brown 2-4 0-3

                Friday’s scores

Cox Mill 38, A.L. Brown 27

Lake Norman 26, West Cabarrus 15

Hickory Ridge 50, South Iredell 27

Mooresville 42, Charlotte Providence 0

                 Friday’s games

South Iredell at Mooresville

West Cabarrus at A.L. Brown

Hickory Ridge at Lake Norman

Open: Cox Mill

Central Piedmont

  Overall CPC

Davie 5-1 3-0

West Forsyth 5-1 3-0

East Forsyth 5-1 2-1

Parkland 4-2 1-2

Glenn 2-4 1-2

RJ Reynolds 2-4 1-2

Reagan 1-5 1-2

Mount Tabor 2-4 0-3

                Friday’s scores

Davie County 54, Reagan 41

East Forsyth 21, Mt. Tabor 20

West Forsyth 46, Glenn 13

Parkland 28, RJ Reynolds 27

           Friday’s games

Davie at Mount Tabor

Reagan at West Forsyth

East Forsyth at Parkland

RJ Reynolds at Glenn

