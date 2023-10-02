High school boys soccer: CCC and SPC scores, schedules, standings

Published 5:43 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's Leonardo Fragoso 18 and North's Kevin Alvarado 4. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 13-0-1 6-0

N.Rowan 6-4-1 4-1-1

E. Davidson 3-6-3 3-2-1

Lexington 5-8-2 3-3

Thomasville 4-9-1 3-3

W. Davidson 4-7-1 1-5

S. Davidson 0-8 0-6

                 Monday’s games

Lexington at East Davidson

North Rowan at South Davidson

Salisbury at Thomasville

           Tuesday’s games

Providence Grove at East Davidson

        Wednesday’s games

South Davidson at Lexington

Thomasville at North Rowan

West Davidson at Salisbury

         Thursday’s games

West Rowan at North Rowan

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Central Cabarrus 5-3-3 5-1-3

Concord 7-3-4 6-1-1

Carson 6-4-2 5-1-2

Robinson 4-8-1 4-3-1

NW Cabarrus 5-6 5-4

LN Charter 4-8-1 4-4-1

West Rowan 6-6 4-5

East Rowan 4-8-1 1-8

South Rowan 4-10 1-8

           Monday’s games

Central Cabarrus at NW Cabarrus

LN Charter at Concord

West Rowan at Carson

Robinson at East Rowan

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

         Wednesday’s games

Central Cabarrus at South Rowan

Concord at NW Cabarrus

Robinson at Carson

East Rowan at LN Charter

         Thursday’s games

Carson at Robinson

West Rowan at North Rowan

              

  

