High school boys soccer: CCC and SPC scores, schedules, standings
Published 5:43 pm Monday, October 2, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 13-0-1 6-0
N.Rowan 6-4-1 4-1-1
E. Davidson 3-6-3 3-2-1
Lexington 5-8-2 3-3
Thomasville 4-9-1 3-3
W. Davidson 4-7-1 1-5
S. Davidson 0-8 0-6
Monday’s games
Lexington at East Davidson
North Rowan at South Davidson
Salisbury at Thomasville
Tuesday’s games
Providence Grove at East Davidson
Wednesday’s games
South Davidson at Lexington
Thomasville at North Rowan
West Davidson at Salisbury
Thursday’s games
West Rowan at North Rowan
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Central Cabarrus 5-3-3 5-1-3
Concord 7-3-4 6-1-1
Carson 6-4-2 5-1-2
Robinson 4-8-1 4-3-1
NW Cabarrus 5-6 5-4
LN Charter 4-8-1 4-4-1
West Rowan 6-6 4-5
East Rowan 4-8-1 1-8
South Rowan 4-10 1-8
Monday’s games
Central Cabarrus at NW Cabarrus
LN Charter at Concord
West Rowan at Carson
Robinson at East Rowan
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Wednesday’s games
Central Cabarrus at South Rowan
Concord at NW Cabarrus
Robinson at Carson
East Rowan at LN Charter
Thursday’s games
Carson at Robinson
West Rowan at North Rowan