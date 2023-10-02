D2 College football: SAC and CIAA scores, standings, schedules
Published 5:05 pm Monday, October 2, 2023
SAC
Mountain Overall SAC
Mars Hill 3-1 2-1
Tusculum 2-3 2-1
Carson-Newman 2-3 1-2
Emory & Henry 2-3 0-3
UVA Wise 1-4 0-3
Erskine 0-5 0-3
Piedmont
Lenoir-Rhyne 5-0 3-0
Limestone 3-2 3-0
Barton 4-1 2-1
Newberry 3-2 2-1
Wingate 3-2 2-1
Catawba 3-2 1-2
Saturday’s scores
Catawba 30, Emory & Henry 13
Limestone 27, Mars Hill 23
Lenoir-Rhyne 56, UVA Wise 3
Barton 17, Tusculum 14
Carson-Newman 34, Newberry 21
Wingate 45, Erskine 0
Saturday’s games
Lenoir-Rhyne at Limestone, Noon
Tusculum at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry at UVA Wise, 2 p.m.
Erskine at Mars Hill, 2:30 p.m.
Newberry at Barton, 4 p.m.
Wingate at Catawba, 6 p.m.
CIAA
Northern Overall CIAA
Virginia State 5-0 3-0
Virginia Union 4-1 2-1
Bowie State 3-2 2-1
Lincoln 2-3 1-2
Elizabeth City State 1-4 0-3
Bluefield State 1-4 0-3
Southern Overall CIAA
J.C. Smith 4-1 3-0
Fayetteville State 3-2 3-0
Winston-Salem State 2-3 2-1
Livingstone 1-4 1-2
Shaw 1-4 1-2
St. Augustine’s 0-5 0-3
Saturday’s scores
Livingstone 31, Bowie State 18
J.C. Smith 21, Elizabeth City State 20
Virginia State 38, Shaw 19
Fayetteville State 28, Bluefield State 18
Virginia Union 47, St. Augustine’s 7
Lincoln 30, Winston-Salem State 27
Saturday’s games
Livingstone at Winston-Salem State, 1 p.m.
J.C. Smith at Shaw, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville State at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.
Virginia State at Bowie State, 2 p.m.
Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State, 2 p.m.
Lincoln at Bluefield State, 3 p.m.