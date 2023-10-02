D2 College football: SAC and CIAA scores, standings, schedules

Published 5:05 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By Post Sports

Livingstone's Matthew Henry 88 scoring a TD with Catawba's Teddy Creecy 9 covering. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

 

      SAC

Mountain Overall SAC

Mars Hill 3-1 2-1

Tusculum 2-3 2-1

Carson-Newman 2-3 1-2

Emory & Henry 2-3 0-3

UVA Wise 1-4 0-3

Erskine 0-5 0-3

Piedmont

Lenoir-Rhyne 5-0 3-0

Limestone 3-2 3-0

Barton 4-1 2-1

Newberry 3-2 2-1

Wingate 3-2 2-1

Catawba 3-2 1-2

            Saturday’s scores

Catawba 30, Emory & Henry 13

Limestone 27, Mars Hill 23

Lenoir-Rhyne 56, UVA Wise 3

Barton 17, Tusculum 14

Carson-Newman 34, Newberry 21

Wingate 45, Erskine 0

            Saturday’s games

Lenoir-Rhyne at Limestone, Noon

Tusculum at Carson-Newman, 1 p.m.

Emory & Henry at UVA Wise, 2 p.m.

Erskine at Mars Hill, 2:30 p.m.

Newberry at Barton, 4 p.m.

Wingate at Catawba, 6 p.m.

  

                         CIAA

Northern Overall CIAA

Virginia State 5-0 3-0

Virginia Union 4-1 2-1

Bowie State 3-2 2-1

Lincoln 2-3 1-2

Elizabeth City State 1-4 0-3

Bluefield State 1-4 0-3

Southern Overall CIAA

J.C. Smith 4-1 3-0

Fayetteville State 3-2 3-0

Winston-Salem State 2-3 2-1

Livingstone 1-4 1-2

Shaw 1-4 1-2

St. Augustine’s 0-5 0-3

                Saturday’s scores

Livingstone 31, Bowie State 18

J.C. Smith 21, Elizabeth City State 20

Virginia State 38, Shaw 19

Fayetteville State 28, Bluefield State 18

Virginia Union 47, St. Augustine’s 7

Lincoln 30, Winston-Salem State 27

               Saturday’s games

Livingstone at Winston-Salem State, 1 p.m.

J.C. Smith at Shaw, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville State at St. Augustine’s, 1 p.m.

Virginia State at Bowie State, 2 p.m.

Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State, 2 p.m.

Lincoln at Bluefield State, 3 p.m.

