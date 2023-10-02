College women’s tennis: Carson grads help Pfeiffer start strong

Riley Isley

Alison Sloop

 

 

 

MISENHEIMER — Former Carson standouts Alison Sloop and Riley Isley are an important part of Pfeiffer’s women’s tennis team.

Sloop plays No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Falcons, while Isley plays No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Pfeiffer won against Salem and Guilford over the weekend.

Isley won both her singles matches and was a winner in both doubles matches.

Sloop won both singles matches and split in doubles.

The Falcons will return to play at the Belmont Abbey Invitational  on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

