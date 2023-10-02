College women’s tennis: Carson grads help Pfeiffer start strong Published 10:40 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

Alison Sloop

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — Former Carson standouts Alison Sloop and Riley Isley are an important part of Pfeiffer’s women’s tennis team.

Sloop plays No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Falcons, while Isley plays No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Pfeiffer won against Salem and Guilford over the weekend.

Isley won both her singles matches and was a winner in both doubles matches.

Sloop won both singles matches and split in doubles.

The Falcons will return to play at the Belmont Abbey Invitational on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.