College football: Sims honored Published 9:35 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

South Atlantic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bryson Sims, a sophomore from Ledford, accounted for 12 of the Catawba Indians’ points in Saturday’s 30-13 win over Emory & Henry.

He was 3-for-3 on field goals (32, 40, and 44 yards) and 3-for-3 on PATs.