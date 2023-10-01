Salisbury High Homecoming Parade makes its way down Main Street Published 12:05 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

1 of 6



SALISBURY — Salisbury High School have been celebrating homecoming all this week to get ready for their big home football game against the South Davidson High School Wildcats on Friday night. To cap things off, Salisbury High School held their homecoming parade on Thursday afternoon to a crowd of cheering fans and family. The parade began at the intersection of Cemetery and Main streets and finished at Thomas Street.

The Salisbury High School Marching Hornets gave a wonderful, synchronized performance with their pulsing instruments and school spirit. The cheerleading team also nailed a high-powered routine at the heart of downtown Salisbury for everyone to see. Members of the football team stood on different kinds of floats that were clearly meant to intimidate South Davidson before the big game. Sitting on the roof of cars driving by were the smiling faces of the homecoming court. Alumni of J.C. Price and Dunbar High Schools were included in the parade as special guests.



Lastly, the Livingstone College marching band gave a resounding show that was the perfect way to end the parade.

Gwen Webb’s grandson plays football for Salisbury High School, so she would not miss this parade for the world.

“I thought it was great, I love parades,” Webb said. “The music and just seeing the kids, I love it. Just the excitement of it, it’s thrilling. It gets everybody excited for the game.”