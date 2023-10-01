Preview: Salisbury City Council to hold public hearing for annexing 40 acres Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding annexation of just over 40 acres of land located on 1810 Enon Church Road. Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will be leading the presentation to council.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: