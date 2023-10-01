Preview: Salisbury City Council to hold public hearing for annexing 40 acres
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be holding a public hearing regarding annexation of just over 40 acres of land located on 1810 Enon Church Road. Planning and Neighborhoods Director Hannah Jacobson will be leading the presentation to council.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Mayor Karen Alexander will make an observance for Fire Prevention Week during Oct. 8-14 and Cybersecurity Awareness Month during the month of October.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak by Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- City Engineer Wendy Brindle will give a presentation to council about closing an unimproved portion of Cherry Street located off the 500 block of Morlan Park Road. There will be a public hearing regarding this matter.
- Public Works Director Chris Tester will ask council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with Garland/DBS, Inc. in the amount of $26,003.34 for the purchase of materials and with GMG Roofing in the amount of $43,012 for the installation of the single story roof on the east side of Hall Gym.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities Assistant Director Jason Wilson will ask council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Ellis Land Investment Company, LLC in the amount of $200,000 for the Concord Grove sewer infrastructure improvements.