Preview: county commissioners to consider land purchase offer for $485,000

county commissioners to consider land purchase offer for $485,000 Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a land purchase offer from Charlotte development firm Beacon Partners during their upcoming meeting on Monday, Oct. 2. Beacon is offering to purchase 19.85 acres of land in the Summit Corporate Center, an industrial park off of Old Concord Road near the Rowan County Fairgrounds. According to the proposal sent by the Rowan EDC, the company intends to purchase the land at $24,433 an acre for a total offer of $485,000. According to Rowan County tax records, the land is currently estimated at a value of $39,421 per acre. After the purchase, the company plants to invest approximately $17 million into a new facility and $4 million would be invested by a tenant into new equipment. The EDC projects that the facility investment will bring property tax revenue of $98,600 a year to the county. The company to whom Beacon is planning to lease the building hopes to bring 170 full-time jobs to the area.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: