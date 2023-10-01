Preview: county commissioners to consider land purchase offer for $485,000
Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will consider a land purchase offer from Charlotte development firm Beacon Partners during their upcoming meeting on Monday, Oct. 2. Beacon is offering to purchase 19.85 acres of land in the Summit Corporate Center, an industrial park off of Old Concord Road near the Rowan County Fairgrounds. According to the proposal sent by the Rowan EDC, the company intends to purchase the land at $24,433 an acre for a total offer of $485,000. According to Rowan County tax records, the land is currently estimated at a value of $39,421 per acre. After the purchase, the company plants to invest approximately $17 million into a new facility and $4 million would be invested by a tenant into new equipment. The EDC projects that the facility investment will bring property tax revenue of $98,600 a year to the county. The company to whom Beacon is planning to lease the building hopes to bring 170 full-time jobs to the area.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing for the Granite Quarry ETJ relinquishment. Granite Quarry is relinquishing parts of its ETJ that will make around 250 properties solely county land. The Planning Board previously reviewed and recommended zoning for the relinquished properties.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing on and update to the county’s soil erosion and sediment control ordinances. According to the proposal from planning staff, the primary changes are the removal of special stormwater design standards in the Town Creek sewershed and a streamlined approach to handling plan appeals and penalties by having the assessment and final decisions handled by the Board of Adjustment.
- The commissioners will hold a legislative hearing on a proposal to rezone a 2.12 acre parcel on Barringer Road from rural agricultural to commercial, business, industrial. The request came from Steven Graham of Graham’s Piping and relates to the business.
- The commissioners will receive an update on broadband funding opportunities and share information learned by staff about best practices learned from the State Broadband Infrastructure Office.
- The commissioners will hear about citizens who applied for membership of local advisory boards and potentially approve their appointments.