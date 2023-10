NFL: Hargrave gets sack Published 11:14 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

Staff report

SAN FRANCISCO — Former North Rowan star Javon Hargrave got this third sack of the season on Sunday.

Hargrave sacked Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs in a 35-16 win by the San Francisco 49ers.

Hargrave has 40.5 career sacks and has helped his new team start the season 4-0.