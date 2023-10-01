Mac Tabby Cat Cafe expanding with third location Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Mac Tabby Cat Cafe announces a third location that will open in downtown Salisbury in early 2024. This newest venture is six years in the making for Mac Tabby since its first opening in Charlotte in 2017. Mac Tabby’s second location opened four years later in downtown Concord in May of 2021. Mac Tabby will open in early 2024 at 103 South Main Street in Salisbury.

Lori Konawalik, owner of Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, explained that downtown Salisbury is the perfect place for Mac Tabby to expand.

“Salisbury has a pedestrian-friendly historic downtown that features independently owned shops and unique experiences with that close-knit ‘old town feel.’ It also has a buzz of excitement with the recent growth of new opportunities. Appreciating and preserving history while embracing what’s to come is just the kind of energy we like to be a part of!”

Salisbury was named a “main street city” and the “main street approach” combines historic preservation with economic development, which Konawalik says aligns perfectly with the “vibe” of Mac Tabby’s two other locations, and something she whole-heartedly embraces.

“The amount of change and growth our Charlotte location has witnessed since 2017 in the NoDa neighborhood has been tremendous, especially when the extension of the light rail went in. Our Concord location has been in the middle (literally) of a $50 million mixed-use project, which is revitalizing downtown. Our building was erected in 1863 and sits feet away from poured concrete which will soon house our new neighbors. It’s quite the juxtaposition!”

Salisbury’s growth, such as the city’s new downtown park Bell Tower Green, which is walking distance to Mac Tabby, “is a glimpse into Salisbury’s vision and dedication to the future growth and beautification of the area,” says Konawalik. “The park has an interactive water wall, splash pad, play area and regularly hosts outdoor concerts at the amphitheater. It is beautiful! A visit to the cat cafe, then lunch in the park with a blanket sounds like the perfect day!”

Additional growth on the horizon such as the Empire Hotel project, which shares the same block as Mac Tabby, is slated to include a boutique hotel, row homes, a restaurant and more. Amtrak is also expanding services to Salisbury.

“We are embracing the building’s history and will even have a signature drink called “The Victory” to pay homage to the Victory theater that was housed within these walls from 1915 to 1956. You will also see a ‘time capsule wall’ and framed pieces of historic wallpaper that hung here in the past. We have a dedication to honoring what was, while creating something new, as we have done at our other two locations,” Konawalik said.

For those new to the cat cafe experience, the cafe and cat lounge are two separate but connected areas. Twelve adoptable cats roam free in the cat lounge behind closed doors, ready to play and cuddle until adopted. The cats are provided by the partnership with Princeton’s Meow, a nonprofit utilizing trained volunteers to provide sanctuary for homeless animals. The cafe space offers specialty coffee drinks, wine, local craft beer, ciders, prosecco and more, and can be enjoyed with or without a visit to the cat lounge.

Konawalik summarizes it this way, “Half cats, half coffee, one amazing experience!”

For the latest information and updates on the opening of the Salisbury location, follow Mac Tabby on Facebook and Instagram (@mactabbycatcafe). To learn more about Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, go to www.MacTabby.com.