High school wrestling: South hires former state champ Published 9:21 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Staff report

Tre Jackson has been named as South Rowan’s wrestling coach.

Jackson, who also starred in football, was a 2A state wrestling champion for the Salisbury Hornets at 145 pounds in 2010 and also placed in state tournaments in 2009 and 2011.

South is holding a meet-and-greet for the new coach at 6 p.m. on Monday.