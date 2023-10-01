Great Start: Rowan County United Way reaches 28 percent of campaign goal Published 12:05 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SALISBURY — This fall’s United Way campaign has reached 28.3 percent of its goal, raising over $340,000 in gifts and pledges so far, Stephen Bullock announced Wednesday. Bullock, campaign chair and president of Power Curbers, was speaking at the first campaign report meeting, hosted at Ben Mynatt Nissan and catered by Debbie Suggs Catering. The goal of the campaign is $1,200,000.

John Jenkins, general sales manager at Ben Mynatt Nissan, explained how United Way supported him and his family when they were displaced from a house fire. “United Way came in and provided us with a place to stay, clothes and anything we needed so that is why I am always big when it comes to giving back to United Way.”

People who give $78 or more to the campaign can enter into United Way’s auto giveaway, which gives individuals a chance to win $25,000 towards a new vehicle. Four local car dealers — Team Auto Group, Randy Marion, Cloninger Ford Toyota, and Ben Mynatt Nissan — are supporting the incentive.

At each of the four report meetings, three finalists are drawn. The campaign finale event on Nov. 17 will feature a drawing of the 12 finalists and the selection of a winner. The first three names were drawn to be in the running: Angela Graden from Families First, Dystanie Richard from Capstone Recovery Center, and Joel Taylor from town of Spencer.

Campaign cabinet volunteers provided updates on how campaigns are going within their divisions:

Jonathan Williams, presidents: 16 percent, $20,810

Greg Anderson, chairmans: 4 percent, $6,464

Greg Anderson, industrial 1: 24 percent, $18,220

Audrey Eudy, industrial 2: 4 percent, $1,642

Miriam Ramirez, nonprofits: 48 percent, $15,301

John Struzick, commercial 1: 8 percent, $3,488

Rhonda Martin, commercial 2: 4 percent, $2,827

Elia Gegorek, commercial 3: 49 percent, $24,974

Kaisha Brown & Rodney Harrison, public employees: 43 percent, $43,375

Carol Ann Houpe, education: 3 percent, $4,487

John Drye, community business: 32 percent, $5,433

Kevin Auten, special gifts: 76 percent, $106,527

Gary Blabon, Graham Corriher, and Steve Yang; professionals: 22 percent, $22,436

Miscellaneous: 66 percent, $64,126

David Post, chair of Leadership Giving, reported that 86 people from the various divisions have given at the leadership level. They account for $159,126 of the $340,000 raised so far.

Carol Ann Houpe, chair of the education division, shared a quote from Mother Teresa: “’I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.’ That is the power of our individual dollars given to United Way.”

In the spirit of the organization’s campaign golf-theme, “Driving For The Green: Chip in fore our neighbors in need,” Cheerwine is sponsoring a putting challenge at each United Way campaign event. For every hole-in-one Bullock makes, a $500 donation is given. Bullock successfully made the ace, along with John Drye, chair of the community business division, who putted and won a $50 gift card from Honey Baked Ham.

United Way’s second report meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at noon at Team Auto Group.

In 2022, 73,673 individuals were served by 19 programs funded by Rowan County United Way. The organization also funds the local NC 211, which made 1,968 referrals to Rowan County health and human service agencies last year.

For more information about this year’s United Way campaign or to make a gift, call 704-633-1802 or go to www.rowanunitedway.org.