Deaton 70th Anniversary Published 4:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

Robert and Jean Deaton of Winston-Salem celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 27, 2023.

The couple was married on September 27, 1953 at Faith Lutheran Church in Faith.

Robert is a retired principal and Jean is a retired librarian.

The couple celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, September 30, 2023 with a gathering of family including their three sons, Danny Deaton and wife Melissa, Darrell Deaton and wife Sue, and Jim Deaton and wife Paige, along with their six grandchildren, Bryan Deaton and wife Kim, Rob Deaton and wife Kathryn, David Deaton, Beth Deaton, Courtney Deaton and Bradley Deaton; and their five great-grandchildren, Russell, Everett, Avery, Emma and Raleigh Deaton.