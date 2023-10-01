Blotter for Sept. 30: Man charged with trafficking after 26.6 grams of heroin found during traffic stop Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Deputies for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office found a man was in possession of 26.6 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mix and $1,303 during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Jason Lane Derrell Honeycutt, 41, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin or opium, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 1.5 grams of marijuana and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped a car on Interstate 85 near exit 70. During the stop, deputies found that Honeycutt had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and took him into custody. A K9 officer then responded and alerted on the vehicle, after which the driver of the car, Dylan McCarn was searched and deputies allegedly found a green straw with white powder residue.

Deputies then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a Oxycontin pill, multiple cell phones, 2.2 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and the 26.6 grams, said the spokesperson. Another search of Honeycutt after this then found $1,303.

McCarn was issued a citation for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was released at the scene.

Honeycutt was placed in Rowan County Detention Center and given a $500,000 bond.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor vehicle theft occurred at the 700 block of Reeds Lane at 6:51 a.m. on Sept. 28.

A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred at the 1000 block of East Innes Street between 10 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 28. The total estimated loss was $9,800, which a spokesperson for the police was due to the stolen items including a laptop, tablet and phone.

Tara Jean Vaughn, 51, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury on Sept 28. A police spokesperson said the charges related to a Sept. 20 incident where a woman was stabbed with a knife after an argument at 3 a.m.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports