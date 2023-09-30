Senator Elizabeth Dole receives 2023 Thayer Award from West Point Published 12:08 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

1 of 2

WEST POINT — Senator Elizabeth Dole has spent her entire career as a public servant giving back to others in her home state of North Carolina and all across the United States. To commemorate her years of service, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point presented her with one of their highest honors, the 2023 Sylvanus Thayer Award.

The Sylvanus Thayer Award has been in existence since 1958 and is given to someone who did not graduate from West Point, but still personifies their motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.” Previous winners include President Dwight Eisenhower, Neil Armstrong, Bob Hope and Sen. Bob Dole. In fact, the Doles are the first spouses to both receive the award.

On Sept. 21, the 87-year-old Dole made the trip up to New York for the award ceremony. People congregated to The Plain to see the Corps of Cadets march. Afterwards, everyone made their way to Cadet Mess Hall for the official presentation where Dole was formally given the award.

Dole, a Salisbury native, has served as secretary of transportation, secretary of labor and as a U.S. Senator representing North Carolina. Founded in 2012, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has set out to, “strengthen, empower and support America’s military and veteran caregivers and their families by raising public awareness, driving research, championing policy and leading collaborations that make a significant impact on their lives.”

Rowan Chamber of Commerce Chair-Elect and General Manager at Rowan/Kannapolis Alcohol Beverage Control Terry Osborne has gotten to know both Bob and Elizabeth Dole over the years and is incredibly proud that they both have been recognized for all the selfless acts that they have done in their lives.

“This was such an honored and deserving award for her,” Osborne said.