Library Notes: Stories by the Millstream makes a return to RPL, Sloan Park Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Sydney Smith Hamrick

Rowan Public Library

A sight that has been absent from Sloan Park since 2019 made a reappearance last Thursday, Sept. 21. Stories by the Millstream, a large storytelling festival designed for all Rowan County second graders and their teachers, went on hiatus during the pandemic. After three years without the festival, the Friends of Rowan Public Library and Rowan Public Library were excited to have the festival return for its official 21st year.

Stories by the Millstream originated in 1999 as a partnership between Rowan Public Library and Rowan County Parks and Recreation. Generously sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library, the event invites all second grade students and their teachers from Rowan’s public, private, homeschool and charter school groups to experience the joy and magic of live storytelling performances. All students get the chance to hear two regional master storytellers and one featured, nationally-known storyteller during the experience.

This year, the festival hosted a total of 18 regional storytellers, who took turns telling tales to students and teachers. Throughout the park, classes were able to visit different storytelling stations to hear all sorts of tales, from fairytales, folklore, stories through song, myths, tall tales and more.

After hearing the regional storytellers perform, students gathered in Sloan Park’s outdoor amphitheater to hear this year’s featured storyteller, Milbre Burch. Burch is a Grammy award-nominated spoken word recording artist who holds a Ph.D. in theater and performance studies from the University of Missouri. Besides teaching and leading workshops, Burch spends her time as a freelance educator and performer — she has been featured at folk music, storytelling and theater festivals in 36 states, and 18 cities in Austria, Spain, Ireland, England and Taiwan.

This long-standing tradition serves as an opportunity to introduce many students to the art of live storytelling for the first time. Hearing professional storytellers spin exciting tales is an excellent way to get young students excited about reading, and hearing the squeals of delight, roars of laughter, and gasps of surprise emanating from all corners of the park was a deeply missed experience for all.

To learn more about Stories by the Millstream, contact Event Coordinator Sydney Smith Hamrick at 704-216-7841.

Sydney Smith Hamrick is supervisor of Rowan Public Library East Branch.