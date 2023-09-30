High school football: Mustangs pounded by unbeaten Robinson; Wonders fall, but Davie wins Published 2:10 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — It was an unbeaten team against a winless team, and there were no surprises.

Nothing miraculous happened to even things up.

Robinson (6-0, 4-0) overwhelmed East Rowan with speed and talent on Friday. The powerful Bulldogs led the Mustangs 35-0 by the end of the first quarter and by 49-0 at halftime.

That was the final score, as a running clock for the entire second half enabled the teams to wrap this one up very early.

East kicked off to begin the game, and Robinson returned the ball to the East 25. On Robinson’s first play from scrimmage, Isaac Lee threw a touchdown pass.

East’s opening possession began with a promising keeper for 10 yards, but the second snap was a loss, and the third one was a complete disaster with a sack and fumble.

Robinson recovered the fumble at East’s 14 and scored quickly on a run by Na’ledge Wright.

East’s next possession included two more Robinson tackles for loss and an incomplete pass on third-and-14. East (0-6, 0-3) punted to the East 47, and Robinson scored through the air to make it 21-0.

East was able to return Robinson’s next kickoff to the East 47 and a screen pass gained about 6 yards to propel East past the midfield stripe for the first time, but the Mustangs couldn’t make a first down. They punted, and Robinson rolled 63 yards to make it 28-0.

After East was stopped yet again, the Mustangs punted again. This time Brian Rowe broke multiple tackles and ran it back 64 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Lee added another touchdown pass and Wright tacked on his third scoring run.

CONCORD — Cox Mill rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and beat A.L. Brown 38-27 on Friday.

The game was rated a toss-up, but the Chargers scored at the end of the first half and the start of the second half to take control of the Greater Metro Conference game.

Cox Mill (3-4, 2-1) pulled out a tough league victory for the second straight week.

CJ Gray threw two touchdown passes to Derick Brazil and ran for a touchdown to lead the Wonders (2-4, 0-3). Mekhi Herron had the Wonders’ other TD on a 36-yard run.

After an early fumble recovery by the Wonders’ defense, Herron’s touchdown run put A.L. Brown on top 7-0.

Cox Mill got even at 7-all, but the Wonders went up 14-7 when Gray ran for a 9-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play.

Gray’s first TD pass to Brazil made it 21-7 with 5:16 left to play in the first half.

But Cox Mill scored twice before halftime for 21-all, including a D’Omarion Smalls TD pass with 15 seconds left in the half.

Cox Mill scored the first 10 points of the second half to go up 31-21.

Gray and Brazil connected on a 64-yard scoring play to cut Cox Mill’s lead to 31-27.

Cox Mill made it 38-27 early in the fourth quarter and held on from there.

WINSTON-SALEM — Davie County continued its offensive onslaught in a 54-41 Central Piedmont Conference win at Reagan.

It wasn’t as close as it sounds. Reagan (1-5, 1-2) got two touchdowns in the final minute.

Ty Miller threw for 369 yards and four touchdowns for the War Eagles (5-1, 3-0), with no interceptions. He also ran for a score.

Markel Summers rushed 22 times for 180 yards. He had three rushing TDs and caught a TD pass.

Ethan Driver led Davie’s receivers with six catches for 151 yards and two TDs.

MOORESVILLE – Mooresville (6-0) crushed Providence 42-0 in a non-conference game on Friday.