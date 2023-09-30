High school football: More payback for surging Cavaliers Published 3:23 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

Staff report

THOMASVILLE – North Rowan’s football team is making itself at home in the Chair City.

A week after holding off Thomasville at Cushwa Stadium, the Cavaliers flattened East Davidson 47-12 on the road on Friday.

It was satisfying payback for the surging Cavaliers (6-1, 3-0). The low point of the 2022 season was getting trampled by East Davidson (2-4, 0-2) at home in a Central Carolina Conference game. That was a loss that relegated North to a fourth-place finish in the CCC.

North has won five in a row and hasn’t lost since August.

Jeremiah Alford was ready and had a big game for the Cavaliers. He had two rushing touchdowns and threw two TD passes.

Alford’s 2-yard rushing TD put North ahead 7-0 about four minutes into the game.

Alford connected with Amir Alexander for a 32-yard score for a 14-0 edge midway through the first quarter.

Daniel Montes Medrano kicked a 24-yard field goal for 17-0 in the early stages of the second quarter.

Jaemias Morrow broke one for 61 yards and the score that made it 24-0 with 4:27 left before halftime.

East Davidson made adjustments at halftime and mounted a comeback that produced two third-quarter touchdowns.

North’s lead was down to 24-12 when Montes Medrano got off a punt to the East Davidson 3. North’s defense got a turnover, and Alford punched in a score for 31-12.

Alford’s 47-yard TD pass to Jerricho Charleston with 10:13 left to play pushed North’s lead to 38-12.

North got a safety and Yasir Wactor scored North’s final TD with about three minutes left.

Kamahri Feamster and Jaiden Brown contributed interceptions for the Cavaliers. Lathan Ingram recovered a fumble.

North will be home against West Davidson next week.