Doug Creamer: Supporting each other

By Doug Creamer

I taught high school for 34 years. Then I taught Chinese students online for a little over two years. I am fast approaching two years of teaching at the community college. You could say that I have been teaching for a long time. After all these years, I still love being a teacher. Teachers see it as more than a job. We teach because we want to make a difference in people’s lives. I had a great opportunity today to talk with some colleagues. It’s always good to catch up with one another. But let some teachers have some time to talk and before you know it they are asking each other about how you teach such-n-such to your students. Teachers love to swap resources and share good ideas with each other.

“Have you ever tried this resource?” “I found that this is the best way to teach this particular concept.” “This resource is free.” “Can you send me…” I came home with a list of websites I need to visit and glean some new material for my students. I will sift through my new finds and incorporate some of them into my lessons.

I met a “new” experienced teacher today. She recently joined our team so the material is new to her. Another colleague and I shared some helpful resources with her. When you have to teach something new, it takes time to learn the material. Teaching is one skill, but learning the new content is a whole different thing. Our new colleague will do a great job.

I remember when I received new curriculum guides from the state for one of my subjects. I used to dread learning the new curriculum. The first time through requires so much research and planning to get ready for class each day. It can sometimes be overwhelming. You have to remind yourself that the second time you teach a new curriculum it is much easier.

Each time you teach a curriculum you often change your approach to the material. Good teachers are always looking for new ways to get the material across to their students. What worked last year may not be effective this year. This is why it is so important to talk with colleagues and see how they teach specific topics. Their approach might be better or some resource you use might help them in their classroom. Each teacher uses different methods. What works great for me might not work for you. Having a variety of resources allows a teacher to choose what works best for them.

One thing I can say is that engaging learners has changed dramatically since I began teaching. I started off with a blackboard and chalk. We had purple ditto machines. If you aren’t using technology to teach students today you probably won’t reach them. We all carry computers in our pockets (our phones). Students have access to so much more than we ever did so teachers have to change their approach to engage students.

We have to help each other. We have to learn to share resources if we hope to stay current and effective in the classroom. These same truths apply to our spiritual lives. God did not intend for any of us to walk out our faith alone. I need you to help me through situations that I can’t seem to navigate. You can help me because you have been where I am now and you know how to make it to the other side. I in turn can help you with the struggles you are facing.

It is very important that we listen to solid biblical teaching. But that is not the only path to spiritual growth. Brothers need to get together so iron can sharpen iron. Sisters need to get together to support and encourage each other. We need to gather around when someone has fallen down. We don’t gather to point fingers but to lift them back up and help them back onto their feet. No one can be effective by themselves.

I want to encourage you to find ways you can support and encourage others. You have a testimony, a story that can help someone else make it through their storms of life. I also want to encourage you to open your heart and receive the help you need for the struggles you are facing. God is with you and wants to send reinforcements through your brothers and sisters in Christ. We need to be there for each other through fellowship and the sharing of our knowledge and experience to help one another in our Christian walk. Together we are stronger!

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.