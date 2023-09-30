Ashlie Miller: Outdoor feasts for fall Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 30, 2023

By Ashlie Miller

Do you have that certain itch with the recent transition to autumn — that either has you craving pumpkin spiced latte or warm apple cider, a longing for a bowl of chili and cornbread and the desire to pull up a seat by the fire pit? Perhaps you want to slow down and spend time with friends and family, embracing the joy that comes with this season’s harvests.

Though I do not come from a Jewish background, I have learned a little about the beauty of Jewish feasts over the years as a homeschooling mom, thanks to the lovely curriculum we have found. We are entering the season of Sukkot, or the Festival of Booths. This marvelous feast is celebrated annually as part of the harvest season outdoors in temporary booths or shelters. During this time of feasting, participants may reflect on the many years their ancestors traveled through the desert and rejoice at God’s provision through that time. While I do not know how closely that relates to our American Thanksgiving, it certainly stirs those feelings in me.

How lovely it must be (and must have been) to regularly join together to feast on the bounty of God’s provision while celebrating with family and friends outside, sharing food. How lovely it can be for us, in this harvest season, to also slow down and invite friends, family, and neighbors to our backyards to savor the goodness of comforting foods and encouraging conversations accompanied by the smells, sights and other delights only provided in the great outdoors.

I have great memories of times around many campfires either at a campground, on a church property, or in the backyards of friends. I can recall testimonies shared by my elders and being captivated by their stories — some silly and some serious, but both significant to who they have become. I even recall weeping and tears around many campfires — tears of sorrow over sins and tears of joy over victories.

I miss those days, and I hope to reclaim them. We are in such a hurried age of tremendous disconnect despite the personal devices (and vices) that should make us more connected with other people. Does this generation know these simple joys of slowing down, sharing our life stories, and feasting on small, even unimpressive meals — like a bowl of chili — that can provide great comfort and hope? Will it be lost on us? It will if we do not take the initiative.

Stories of God’s faithfulness in the lives of people I know have always encouraged me. Hearing them in intimate places like a backyard campfire makes them unforgettable. Who will help reclaim this joy and share their backyards as a temporary booth for feasting and remembrance to create a permanent place of hope and care?

Ashlie Miller is a pastor’s wife to Chad and a mother of five in Concord. Share your campfire stories with her at ashliemiller.com .