Area Sports Briefs: Cross country, volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis teams busy

SALISBURY — Robinson’s boys won Thursday’s South Piedmont Conference cross country meet held at Salisbury Community Park.

Eight of the nine SPC teams competed.

Robinson’s Chase Tompkins was the individual winner in 17:42.

West Rowan finished second.

West’s Ethan Wilson ran 17:51 and was runner-up for the meet. Luke Henson (5th, 19:44) and Jayden Romero (9th, 20:23) had top10 finishes. Jaden Still tied for 11th and Jonathan Medina and Wayne Hall tied for 16th.

Carson was third, with Eric Gillis sixth in 19:57 and Bricen Burleson 10th in 20:25. Jorge Clemente-Garcia and Micah Nguyen tied for 12th. James Anderson was the fifth scorer. He was 30th.

South Rowan placed fourth with Brian Hickman (14th) and Ethan Overby (15th) leading the way.

East Rowan did not compete in the meet.

Girls

South Rowan won the girls meet, with Northwest Cabarrus second and Carson third.

Lake Norman Charter and West Rowan were the other schools posting team scores.

Northwest’s Gatsby Goode was the individual winner in 22:21.

West’s Katie Roberts placed second in 23:10.

Leading South was Gracie Hinson, who ran 23:26 and placed fourth.

South’s other scorers were Madalynn Gulledge (10th), Lindsey Beaver (11th), Blythe Elliott (12th) and Railyn Wright (15th).

Leading Carson were Emily Landaverde (6th, 23:58) and Julia Burleson (7th, 24:05).

JV football

CONCORD — Landon Deal threw three touchdown passes in South Rowan’s 28-20 loss to Central Cabarrus on Thursday.

Cayden Wood had two TD catches, while Decorian Pharr had one for the Raiders (1-5).

Owen Smith had a 2-point conversion.

•••

SPENCER — Mike Alford connected with Dyaon Norman-Jackson for three touchdowns in North Rowan’s 22-12 win against East Davidson on Thursday.

Alford ran for a 2-point conversion and threw a conversion pass to Norman-Jackson for the Cavaliers (2-2).

North’s defense made some huge stops.

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan didn’t cash in one some scoring opportunities and lost 14-0 to Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

The Falcons (2-4) lost a fumble going into the end zone and also threw a red zone interception.

•••

CONCORD — Concord rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and beat Carson 30-28 on Thursday.

Griffin Barber threw TD passes to Trip Marcum and Konner Karriker for the Cougars (1-5).

Marcum ran for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Karriker caught a 2-point conversion pass.

•••

DENTON — Salisbury won 20-6 against South Davidson in a game played on Wednesday.

Jamantay Cox ran for two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

Nolt Lescoe threw a TD pass to Brooklyn Jones-Casey.

Ephraim Williams had an interception for the Hornets (5-1).

•••

CONCORD — Robinson won 62-20 against East Rowan on Thursday.

Jude Raiit and Kaleb Whiteous led the Mustangs (0-6).

Robinson is 4-2 overall and 4-0 in SPC games.

HS volleyball

Salisbury lost a close one in the Central Carolina Conference to West Davidson on Wednesday.

The Green Dragons rallied in the third set and went on to beat the Hornets 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 15-7.

Ashley Yang had 35 assists and 20 digs for the Hornets.

Ava Morris had 29 kills and 22 digs. Dayami Acevedo had seven kills and 23 digs.

Sheenya Daugherty had 25 digs. Carmen McQueen had five blocks. Kendall Henderson had six kills. Katie Peeler had nine digs. Addie Myers had seven digs.

•••

The Hornets (10-7, 7-2) bounced back on Thursday and rolled 25-12, 25-7 and 25-9 against South Davidson.

Yang had eight aces, 29 assists and 11 digs.

Morris had 14 kills and 12 digs. Henderson had eight kills. Peeler had 17 digs. Acevedo had five kills and 12 digs. Myers had nine digs.

•••

South Rowan bounced back from Monday’s loss to West Rowan with a 25-16, 24-26, 25-19 and 25-23 South Piedmont Conference win against Carson.

Leah Rymer had 15 assists, 11 kills and 24 digs for the Raiders (15-5, 11-2).

Laney Beaver had 23 assists, eight kills and 17 digs.

Meredith Faw had 12 kills and 21 digs. Avery Welch had 12 kills. Laurel Everett had five kills. Campbell Withers had 23 digs.Raider Volleyball

•••·

South Rowan’s jayvees won 22-25, 25-17 and 25-23 against Carson.

Meghan Eagle had 10 assists, nine digs and six kills for the Raiders (16-1, 12-1). Raegan Shell had 11 assists and 22 digs. Danica Krieg had six kills and 21 digs. Clancy Street had 12 kills and 10 digs. Cailynn Withers had 22 digs.

•••

West Rowan won 25-15, 25-22 and 25-13 against Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday in SPC action.

Lainey Sweet led West (12-6, 9-3) with nine kills and eight digs. Sophia Blackledge had eight kills and 10 digs.

Skyy Ruben had seven digs and two blocks. Lydia Wilson ahd two aces and seven digs. Neely Hiatt made the sets.

The Falcons played without Emma Clarke.

•••

West Rowan’s jayvees swept the Trojans.

Lucy Shelton, Brooks Zino and Madelyn Sides were leaders for the Falcons.

Kayla Burns and Brinley Hiatt did the setting.

•••

East Rowan won 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14 against Concord in SPC play on Wednesday.

Cameron Ostle had 10 kills and seven digs for the Mustangs.

Leigan Lusk had eight kills. Emma Schumacher had five blocks. Jordan Dry had seven digs.º

Jacee Eudy had 18 assists. Alyssa Holder had 11 assists.

HS boys soccer

Abdul Eliwa scored a goal and assisted on a goal by David Austin in Salisbury’s 2-1 non-conference win against Ledford on Thursday that kept the Hornets undefeated.

•••

Carson got goals from Daniel Alvarez and Anthony Beckham to win 2-0 against South Rowan in SPC action on Wednesday.

Alvarez assisted on Beckham’s goal. Beckhamhad the assist on the goal by Alvarez. Kevin Guerrero made three saves for the Cougars.

• Carson lost 1-0 to North Iredell on Thursday.

Isaias Hernandez scored the only goal of the match.

•••

Concord outscored East Rowan 5-2 on Wednesday in SPC play.

Carter Honeycutt scored both East goals. Marcus Hoyt had 12 saves.

Zayne Martin and Alan Narvaez-Gonzalez had two goals each to lead the Spiders.

• Concord lost 2-0 to Gray Stone on Thursday.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus edged West Rowan 3-2 on Wednesday in SPC play.

Rodrigo Pacheco and Daniel Hernandez scored for the Falcons and they also had the assists.

HS girls golf

In South Piedmont Conference golf at Skybrook on Wednesday, Lake Norman Charter shot 141 and beat East Rowan by two shots.

South Rowan was third at 155.

LNC’s Caitlyn Frisch was medalist with a 44.

Hannah Waddell’s 45 led the Mustangs. Kaley Pfister shot 47, while Izzy Stepp shot 51.

Kassidy Sechler shot 47 to lead the Raiders.

HS girls tennis

Salisbury won 9-0 against Lexington on Wednesday to stay undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference.

Winning easily in singles for the Hornets (11-2, 8-0) Millie Wymbs, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs, Meredith Williams, Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz.

The Wymbs sisters.Barr/Williams and Griffith/Koontz were winning doubles teams.

•••

West Rowan edged third-place Northwest Cabarrus 5-4 and has wrapped up second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

West lost at 1 and 2 singles, but won at 3, 4, 5 and 6 doubles and won at No. 3 doubles to clinch the match.

Emma Crider, Olyvia Brown, Lucy Moore and Ally Suggs were singles winners for the Falcons.

Crider and Brown won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles.

•••

South Rowan won 5-4 against Carson on Wednesday in SPC play.

Carson’s Allie Martin won at No. 1 singles.

Maggie Cooper won at No. 4 for the Cougars in a third-set tiebreaker.

Martin-Brenna Smith won at No. 1 doubles. Cooper/Sophie Lipe won at No. 3 doubles.

•••

East Rowan came close to its first victory of the season but lost 5-4 to Central Cabarrus.

Abigail Jarem , Jaylen Jones and Madelyn Morris won at 1, 2 and 3 singles and Jarem/Jones won at No. 1 doubles.