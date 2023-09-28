Rowan County Christmas Bureau takes applications for Christmas assistance Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Christmas Bureau will soon begin taking applications for The Salvation Army of Rowan County’s Angel Tree program. The Christmas Bureau partners are The Salvation Army, the Salisbury Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund and Project Santa.

The Christmas Bureau, which is coordinated by Rowan County United Way, handles the sign-up process in partnership with The Salvation Army to determine if families are eligible to receive assistance with Christmas gifts for their children.

In the past, applications were accepted at the J.F. Hurley YMCA. This year, registration will take place at The Salvation Army on 620 Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. Applications will also be accepted online at www.saangeltree.org beginning on Monday, Sept. 25.

Applicants can sign up in person on the following days and nights:

Daytime

Oct. 2-6 from 9 a.m.-noon

Oct. 9- 13 from 9 a.m.-noon

Nighttime

Oct. 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Oct. 10 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Applicants are required to bring the following:

Valid picture ID for individual applying for assistance (Drivers license, passport, or state ID)

Current Medicaid or SNAP (Letter with amount and names of household)

Birth certificates for children 12 and under (on or before 12/31/2023)



It is recommended that guardians not bring children to apply. For questions regarding applications, please call The Salvation Army at 704-636-6491.

Last year, the Rowan County Christmas Bureau was able to serve 298 families and provide 645 children with toys, food and clothing during the holidays.

Captain Teresa Bush, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Rowan County, says the program means the world to the families who need it most. “You truly feel the spirit of Christmas when they receive their gifts. Just seeing the smiles on the faces of the clients is a reward with many blessings.”

“We are so grateful to the Salisbury Post and the donors of the Christmas Happiness Fund who raise funds each year to ensure that our low-income families with children have a bright Christmas,” Jenny Lee said, executive director of Rowan County United Way. “Knowing they will get to wake up to presents is the best feeling.”

Volunteers are greatly needed during the application in-take process on Oct. 2-6 and Oct. 9-13 from 9 a.m.-noon, especially bilingual volunteers. To volunteer for the intake process, please contact Rowan County United Way at 704-633-1802. Organizers ask that potential volunteers sign up as soon as possible and arrive 10 minutes prior to their volunteer shifts.