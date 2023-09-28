New director elected to F&M boards Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SALISBURY — A new director was elected to the Boards of Directors of F&M Financial Corporation, F&M Bank and F&M Investment Services, Inc. at a meeting held on Aug. 8.

Hunter Alexander Fisher was elected to a term beginning October 2023 and replaces his father, John M. Fisher, who retired from the bank’s board in May of this year after 39 years of service.

“F&M is delighted to welcome Hunter as our newest director, as he exemplifies qualities of professionalism, insightful thinking and a dedicated commitment to community engagement,” said Steve Fisher, the bank’s chairman, president and CEO.

Hunter Fisher was born and raised in Rowan County where he graduated from Salisbury High School. Hunter obtained his bachelor of science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and also studied abroad with Maastricht University.

After completing his college education, Hunter began working with family-owned and operated Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency where he now holds roles as an owner and vice president. He is an active member of the Rotary Club of Salisbury and serves on the board of directors for the Rowan County Habitat for Humanity, the Brown-Fisher Association, and the National Association of Benefits & Insurance Professionals as well as a member of the Granite Quarry Merchants Association and the Revitalization Committee.

Hunter and his wife, Alexandra, are members of Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry and live in Salisbury with their daughter, Caroline Reece.