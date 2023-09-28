NC Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures hosts “Dolls and Delights” luncheon Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

SPENCER — The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures held a “Steiff, Deutschland Dolls and Delights” luncheon on Saturday. The event gave doll and toy enthusiasts an opportunity to come together and enjoy programs and displays together throughout the day.

The main highlight of the event was a presentation from the Steiff historian and archivist Rebekah Kaufman, also known as the “Steiff Gal.” Kaufman spoke to attendees about the history of Steiff doll production, with a focus on the mid-20th-century evolution of the dolls in Germany. Kaufman spoke about the connections between Steiff’s design evolution, the aesthetics of the era, manufacturing techniques and business strategy.

Another portion of the event was another presentation, this time by Lindsay Deibler, or the “Ginger Gingerbread Lady.” Deibler spoke about the cultural significance of gingerbread in 19th-century Germany. Deibler also displayed some of her award-winning gingerbread creations and shared behind-the-scenes stories from her time competing in the Food Network’s “Baking Championship.”

The Country Club of Salisbury’s executive chef provided the meal, creating a German-inspired lunch that also included German chocolate cake. The event also included a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and door prizes that could be won throughout the luncheon.

Tamara Casey, owner of Designs by Jude, gifted each attendee with a German-inspired doll pinafore pattern that she created specifically for the event.

“We had a chance to reconnect, see friends and meet some new ones,” said Casey, who attended the event with her mother Sherry.

After the lunch and programming at the country club, the event also included a reception at the museum and a preview of the future home of the museum in Park Plaza.

The North Carolina Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures will be hosting another event, a miniature luncheon, in October. For more information about the museum or future events, go to ncmdtm.org.