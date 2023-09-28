Livingstone College students attend Atlanta conference Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

Livingstone College News Service

SALISBURY — Three Livingstone College students, Jacob Adkins of Dunn; Eve Beyan of Monrovia, Liberia; and Collin Goodloe of Powder Springs, Georgia, traveled to Atlanta on Sept. 15 to attend a three-day HBCU Leadership Summit of Strada Education Foundation.

Strada has extended its philanthropic arms to 50 HBCUs in the nation, whereas Livingstone College has been selected as a partner of engagement to fulfill Strada’s mission of implementing collaborative measures with students, policymakers, educators, and employers to ensure education provides equitable pathways to prosperity.

“I am excited to have been a part of this experience,” Adkins said. “The workshop Shape Stress into Success really gave me an insight on how to manage my time as a student-athlete and maintain my 4.0 grade point average.”

Through its HBCU Leadership Development Initiative, Strada Education Network scholars can explore activities and experiences in leadership, personal branding, health and wellness, and building generational wealth, all while networking and building social capital.

Computer information systems major Collin Goodloe added, “Baris Sarer’s presentation on the impact of AI and how it will force the future workforce to outperform machines is a tale as old as time, but an eye-opening experience for me and my generation.”

Overall, the goal is to develop students as leaders, help finance the cost of education and support experiential learning through internship opportunities.

The college’s point of contact for the program, Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish, said, “Strada is an extraordinary opportunity for our students and campus. This leadership experience convened over 500 national scholars, presidents, chancellors, and institutional points of contact, fostering an opportunity to strengthen civic, social and professional leadership development skills.”