Kannapolis “National Night Out” event is next Tuesday, Oct. 3 Published 12:05 am Thursday, September 28, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis invites everyone, especially neighborhood associations, community groups and homeowner associations, to join the Kannapolis Police Department from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, to celebrate “National Night Out.” The police and fire department staffs as well as other community partners look forward to meeting and interacting with everyone.

The event will be held at a new location this year, Kannapolis City Hall and Police Headquarters, in the horseshoe and is free to the Kannapolis community. Bring your lawn chain to stay and enjoy the event’s festivities.

There will be free food, free school supplies, live music, children’s games and much more. Special activities and prizes for senior residents of Kannapolis will also be available. Non-profit organizations will also be on hand if you need information on community services or if you would like to learn more about volunteering with an organization.

Firefighters and police officers are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12. Please bring new coats to the event and your name will be placed into a drawing for a prize.

“National Night Out” is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of “National Night Out” is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.