Kannapolis motorcycle crash ends in fatality Published 6:47 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — A fatal motorcycle crash happened on Thursday afternoon in Kannapolis at the intersection of Montana Drive and Karriker Road, according to a source from the Red Cross.

The source from the Red Cross said that one fatality resulted from the crash. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday and caused Karriker Road to be closed.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.